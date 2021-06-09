SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

Ice vests for PSL players

Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricketers will have to contend with soaring temperatures when the Twenty20 competition resumes far from home in Abu Dhabi today. With daytime temperatures hitting 40°C, some players plan to wear ice vests on the field, while bowlers have been told to drink coconut water, a natural coolant. The T20 cricket league was halted in Pakistan in March, after seven players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19, and restart efforts stalled as the country was hit by a third wave of the virus. The PSL is now to be completed in the intense heat of the Gulf summer, but with the earliest games starting at 5pm, the conditions were not “unplayable,” Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan said. “There will be ice vests, packs, ice collars, regular drink intervals to make sure that players are kept safe and healthy,” Khan said. “It’s 38 to 40 degrees, but by five o’clock in the evening it cools down a little bit.”

BASKETBALL

Thibodeau voted best coach

Tom Thibodeau got the New York Knicks back to the playoffs, guiding the team to its second-best record in 20 years, and in the eyes of the voters, that coaching job was the best in the NBA. Thibodeau was on Monday revealed as the NBA’s Coach of the Year for 2020-1021, as determined by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league. It was the closest balloting since this version of voting was introduced 19 years ago. Thibodeau got 43 first-place votes and finished with 351 points in total, while the Phoenix Suns’ Monty Williams got more first-place votes with 45, but finished with 340 points.

AUSTRALIAN RULES

Goodes refuses top honor

Retired Aboriginal footballer Adam Goodes, who quit the Australian Football League (AFL) in acrimony in 2015, has declined induction into the sport’s Hall of Fame, the league said yesterday. Goodes played a team record 372 games for the Sydney Swans in the Australian Rules top flight and was named Australian of the Year in 2014 for his community work, but he was booed by stadium crowds throughout his final AFL season in one of the country’s darkest sporting sagas. “Adam remains a great champion and leader of our game who has given more to our sport than he received in return,” AFL Commission chairman Richard Goyder said in a statement. “Failure to call out racism and not standing up for Adam let down all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players, past and present.”

RUGBY UNION

Boks pair in fire pit accident

South Africa’s Damian de Allende and R.G. Snyman were burned in a “fire pit accident” along with Munster teammates Mike Haley and C.J. Stander last weekend, the PRO14 club said. World Cup-winning duo De Allende and Snyman, who were last week named in the Springboks squad to face the British and Irish Lions next month, sustained burns to their legs, hands and faces, Munster said in a statement on Monday. They would miss their respective training and rehab sessions this week and see a specialist. Haley and Stander sustained burns to their hands, but might return to training this week, with their availability for Friday’s game to be reviewed, Munster said. “We are hugely relieved that the lads are all OK,” Munster coach Johann van Graan said.