Nets thrash Bucks without Harden, take 2-0 series lead

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Kevin Durant had 32 points and six assists as the Brooklyn Nets on Monday rolled to their largest playoff win in franchise history with a 125-86 beatdown of the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their NBA series.

Kyrie Irving finished with 22 points and four threes, while Joe Harris and Bruce Brown each scored 13 for the Nets, who seized a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series.

Durant said he did not want to settle for anything less than a championship.

Kevin Durant, right, of the Brooklyn Nets takes a shot as P.J. Tucker, left, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks defend in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference playoff series at Barclays Center in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP

“We still got a long ways to go,” he said. “When we play hard together, good things happen.”

“I think we’re capable of greatness every single night,” Irving said.

The series now switches to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for Game 3 tomorrow.

“For the most part we just did what we were supposed to do, win two at home, and we’ve got to see if this game is going to travel on the road for us and we’ve got to stay locked in,” Durant said.

The Nets were missing all-star James Harden to a hamstring injury, but it is a situation they have become accustomed to all season long. A string of injuries has limited the time that Durant, Irving and Harden have been able to suit up in the same game, and they played just eight games together during the regular season.

However, once the Nets got over the initial shock of Harden getting hurt in the first minute of Game 1, they have not looked back, winning both games at home in dominant style.

The Nets led by as much as 49 points in Game 2. Their 39-point win, in front of a crowd of 15,700 at the Barclays Center arena, is their largest playoff victory ever and the biggest since beating the Golden State Warriors in a regular season game by 41 points, 129-88, in February last year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to just 18 points, but still managed a triple-double by adding 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Bucks, who have fallen behind 2-0 in a second round playoff series for the second season in a row.

Milwaukee lost the first three games to Miami before being eliminated in five games during the second round last season.

“I don’t get too high, I don’t get too low. After the Miami series, we were up 4-0, and coming to this series, I wasn’t high. Now that we’re down 2-0, I’m not low,” Antetokounmpo said.

The Bucks have been let down by their three-point shooting, missing 43 of 57 from beyond the arc in the first two contests.

Elsewhere, Chris Paul finished with 21 points and 11 assists to power the second seeded Phoenix Suns to a 122-105 win over the Denver Nuggets in the opening game of their second-round series.

Mikal Bridges scored 23 points, Devin Booker tallied 21 points, and Deandre Ayton delivered 20 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix, who outscored the Nuggets 59-33 in the final 20 minutes.