Novak Djokovic survived a five-set scare, while Rafael Nadal shone in the Paris sun as the two Grand Slam heavyweights reached the French Open quarter-finals for the 15th time, stalling the advance of tennis’ next generation.
World No. 1 Djokovic stayed on course to become the first man in more than 50 years to win all four Slams twice, but only after fighting back from two sets down to see off 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti.
Nadal, the 13-time champion and bidding for a record 21st major, claimed his 104th win in Paris by beating another Italian 19-year-old, Jannik Sinner, in straight sets.
Photo: Reuters
Meanwhile, in the women’s singles, Coco Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova and Maria Sakkari all reached the quarter-finals of a Slam for the first time, while defending champion Iga Swiatek cruised through.
Musetti, ranked 76 and making his Grand Slam debut, was poised to condemn Djokovic to his earliest exit in Paris since 2009 when he captured the first two sets, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/2).
However, Djokovic leveled by taking the next two, 6-1, 6-0 before Musetti, who had needed a medical time-out, retired at 4-0 down in the decider suffering from cramps and a back injury.
Photo: AFP
“I like to play young guys in the best of five, because even at two sets down, I feel I still have my chances,” 18-time major winner Djokovic said. “I feel physically fit, I have won most of my five-setters and that experience helps.”
Djokovic, the 2016 champion and chasing a 19th major, reeled off 53 of the last 61 points as he made a quarter-final at the majors for the 49th time.
“I was not able anymore to win a point, and so I decided to retire, but it was a fantastic experience for me. I was playing my best tennis” Musetti said.
Third seed Nadal downed 18th-seeded Sinner 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 and goes on to face Diego Schwartzman of Argentina who he defeated in the semi-finals last year.
The 35-year-old Spanish world No. 3 is seeded to face Djokovic in the semi-finals.
“I started well, but was a little too defensive. I gave him the chance to come inside the court and play his best shots. That was a mistake,” said Nadal after reaching a 44th Slam last-eight.
“I broke back at 5-4 in the first set and the match changed after that. I played at a great level,” he said.
Schwartzman, the 10th seed, reached his third French Open quarter-final with a 7-6 (11/9), 6-4, 7-5 win over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.
Gauff swept to an impressive 53-minute, 6-3, 6-1 win over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. At just 17, she is the youngest woman to reach the last eight of a Slam since Nicole Vaidisova at the 2016 French Open.
In a composed performance on Court Philippe Chatrier, the US teenager, seeded 24, broke her Tunisian opponent three times without facing a break point.
“I am super happy to reach my first Grand Slam quarter-final. I played really well,” Gauff said.
Gauff faces Krejcikova for a place in the semi-finals.
The 33rd-ranked Czech also reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a 6-2, 6-0 win over 2018 runner-up and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.
Last year’s runner-up, Sofia Kenin, the fourth seed, was knocked out by Sakkari 6-1, 6-3 as the Greek reached her maiden Slam last-eight.
The world No. 18 next faces reigning champion Swiatek who clinched a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk.
Amid an unusual silence on an empty Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open on Thursday, defending champion Rafael Nadal celebrated his 35th birthday with another victory against Richard Gasquet, but play at Roland Garros was overshadowed by the news that Paris police had detained Russia’s Yana Sizikova over the suspected fixing of a doubles match last year. Sizikova, 26, who is ranked 101st in the women’s doubles, was detained after an investigation into possible corruption and fraud was opened in October last year over a first-round match last year that saw Sizikova and American partner Madison Brengle defeated by Romanian
Floyd Mayweather Jr on Sunday night predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami before saying it could have been his final performance. Mayweather, who weighed in at 70.3kg with his opponent tipping the scales at 85.96kg, produced a slick performance much to the delight of the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on the 44-year-old Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, the 26-year-old Paul lasted eight rounds
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS: Henry Vom has pushed the national soccer team to practice in incredibly hot conditions in the hopes that they can avenge their 2019 loss to Nepal Taiwan manager Henry Vom has put the national team through their paces over the past few days to adjust to the hot conditions in Kuwait, as they look to even the score against Nepal with a win in their second-round FIFA World Cup qualifier at midnight tonight. The revamped squad is basically composed of the best players from the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), with Spanish-Taiwanese playmaker Emilio Estevez Tsai the only member of the team who is based overseas. In their remaining three Group B games, Taiwan face Nepal tonight, then take on group leaders Australia on Monday and Kuwait on
Taiwan on Thursday fell to another 2-0 defeat to Nepal in their FIFA World Cup Asia Group B qualifier at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City after a harsh handball decision resulted in them falling behind right at the start of the match, a position from which they could not recover. Nepal were awarded a free-kick in the third minute just outside the penalty area. The delivery into the area bounced off Taiwan defender Cheng Hao, and while the video replay was inconclusive, the South Korean referee awarded a penalty-kick, judging that it was Cheng’s hand that had touched