Djokovic survives, Nadal cruises in France

AFP, PARIS





Novak Djokovic survived a five-set scare, while Rafael Nadal shone in the Paris sun as the two Grand Slam heavyweights reached the French Open quarter-finals for the 15th time, stalling the advance of tennis’ next generation.

World No. 1 Djokovic stayed on course to become the first man in more than 50 years to win all four Slams twice, but only after fighting back from two sets down to see off 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti.

Nadal, the 13-time champion and bidding for a record 21st major, claimed his 104th win in Paris by beating another Italian 19-year-old, Jannik Sinner, in straight sets.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal serves in his French Open men’s singles match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros in Paris on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles, Coco Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova and Maria Sakkari all reached the quarter-finals of a Slam for the first time, while defending champion Iga Swiatek cruised through.

Musetti, ranked 76 and making his Grand Slam debut, was poised to condemn Djokovic to his earliest exit in Paris since 2009 when he captured the first two sets, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/2).

However, Djokovic leveled by taking the next two, 6-1, 6-0 before Musetti, who had needed a medical time-out, retired at 4-0 down in the decider suffering from cramps and a back injury.

The US’ Coco Gauff returns to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in their French Open women’s singles match at Roland Garros in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP

“I like to play young guys in the best of five, because even at two sets down, I feel I still have my chances,” 18-time major winner Djokovic said. “I feel physically fit, I have won most of my five-setters and that experience helps.”

Djokovic, the 2016 champion and chasing a 19th major, reeled off 53 of the last 61 points as he made a quarter-final at the majors for the 49th time.

“I was not able anymore to win a point, and so I decided to retire, but it was a fantastic experience for me. I was playing my best tennis” Musetti said.

Third seed Nadal downed 18th-seeded Sinner 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 and goes on to face Diego Schwartzman of Argentina who he defeated in the semi-finals last year.

The 35-year-old Spanish world No. 3 is seeded to face Djokovic in the semi-finals.

“I started well, but was a little too defensive. I gave him the chance to come inside the court and play his best shots. That was a mistake,” said Nadal after reaching a 44th Slam last-eight.

“I broke back at 5-4 in the first set and the match changed after that. I played at a great level,” he said.

Schwartzman, the 10th seed, reached his third French Open quarter-final with a 7-6 (11/9), 6-4, 7-5 win over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

Gauff swept to an impressive 53-minute, 6-3, 6-1 win over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. At just 17, she is the youngest woman to reach the last eight of a Slam since Nicole Vaidisova at the 2016 French Open.

In a composed performance on Court Philippe Chatrier, the US teenager, seeded 24, broke her Tunisian opponent three times without facing a break point.

“I am super happy to reach my first Grand Slam quarter-final. I played really well,” Gauff said.

Gauff faces Krejcikova for a place in the semi-finals.

The 33rd-ranked Czech also reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a 6-2, 6-0 win over 2018 runner-up and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Last year’s runner-up, Sofia Kenin, the fourth seed, was knocked out by Sakkari 6-1, 6-3 as the Greek reached her maiden Slam last-eight.

The world No. 18 next faces reigning champion Swiatek who clinched a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk.