Tyler Toffoli on Monday scored 99 seconds into overtime to lift the upstart Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets and a four-game sweep of their second-round NHL playoff series.
The fourth-seeded Canadiens eliminated the Jets by using a tried-and-true formula that has worked well for them in the playoffs — scoring first in all four games in the best-of-seven series.
Erik Gustafsson opened the scoring with a power-play goal halfway through the first period.
Photo: AP
Toffoli scored his fourth of the playoffs by taking a perfect pass from teammate Cole Caufield and blasting a one-timer past Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.
“I think that’s definitely one of the bigger ones,” Toffoli said of his series-clinching goal. “It’s fun right now. We’re doing a good job. It just feels like we’re all kind of playing as one. We just have to continue like this. Hopefully, we just keep having success and keep winning games.”
Carey Price made 14 saves in front of another boisterous crowd of 2,500 fans at the Bell Centre in Montreal.
“These guys are playing as well as any team has ever played,” Price said.
Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Montreal in their Cinderella run through the post-season. The Canadiens were the 16th and last team to book a playoff spot and are the first to reach the league semi-finals.
“Winning the fourth game is always the hardest one,” defenseman Shea Weber said. “Going through playoff series, you know that when a team is down and they’ve got their back against the wall, they’re going to bring their best effort. It’s always the hardest one to close out. You don’t want to give a team too many chances because things can turn around really quickly.”
The Canadiens are to play either the Colorado Avalanche or the Vegas Golden Knights for a spot in the NHL finals.
Montreal have won seven straight playoff games since falling behind 3-1 in their first-round series where they rallied to oust the heavily favored Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games.
Defenceman Logan Stanley scored both goals for the Jets, who were without top scorer Mark Scheifele as he was suspended for four games earlier in the series for an illegal hit on Canadiens forward Jake Evans.
Elsewhere on Monday, Kyle Palmieri, Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle all scored in the New York Islanders’ three-goal second period as they beat the Boston Bruins 5-4 to take a 3-2 lead in their series.
Mat Barzal and Brock Nelson also scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 40 saves for the Islanders, who will try to wrap up the series in game six at New York today.
Additional reporting by AP
Amid an unusual silence on an empty Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open on Thursday, defending champion Rafael Nadal celebrated his 35th birthday with another victory against Richard Gasquet, but play at Roland Garros was overshadowed by the news that Paris police had detained Russia’s Yana Sizikova over the suspected fixing of a doubles match last year. Sizikova, 26, who is ranked 101st in the women’s doubles, was detained after an investigation into possible corruption and fraud was opened in October last year over a first-round match last year that saw Sizikova and American partner Madison Brengle defeated by Romanian
Floyd Mayweather Jr on Sunday night predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami before saying it could have been his final performance. Mayweather, who weighed in at 70.3kg with his opponent tipping the scales at 85.96kg, produced a slick performance much to the delight of the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on the 44-year-old Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, the 26-year-old Paul lasted eight rounds
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS: Henry Vom has pushed the national soccer team to practice in incredibly hot conditions in the hopes that they can avenge their 2019 loss to Nepal Taiwan manager Henry Vom has put the national team through their paces over the past few days to adjust to the hot conditions in Kuwait, as they look to even the score against Nepal with a win in their second-round FIFA World Cup qualifier at midnight tonight. The revamped squad is basically composed of the best players from the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), with Spanish-Taiwanese playmaker Emilio Estevez Tsai the only member of the team who is based overseas. In their remaining three Group B games, Taiwan face Nepal tonight, then take on group leaders Australia on Monday and Kuwait on
Taiwan on Thursday fell to another 2-0 defeat to Nepal in their FIFA World Cup Asia Group B qualifier at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City after a harsh handball decision resulted in them falling behind right at the start of the match, a position from which they could not recover. Nepal were awarded a free-kick in the third minute just outside the penalty area. The delivery into the area bounced off Taiwan defender Cheng Hao, and while the video replay was inconclusive, the South Korean referee awarded a penalty-kick, judging that it was Cheng’s hand that had touched