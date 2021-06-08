Filipina teen Saso edges Hataoka in playoff to win open

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





Filipina teenager Yuka Saso on Sunday birdied the third playoff hole to beat Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and win the US Women’s Open at Olympic Club.

Saso, 19, shook off two early double bogeys, coming back with late birdies at 16 and 17 in a two-over 73 to thrust herself into a playoff with a four-under total of 280 for 72 holes.

As overnight leader Lexi Thompson faded, Hataoka carded a final-round 68, but after she and Saso parred both holes of the two-hole aggregate playoff, it was Saso who came up with a birdie at the sudden-death third hole.

Yuka Saso hoists the US Open trophy with a group of spectators at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, California, on Sunday. Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY

Saso matched South Korean Inbee Park as the youngest winners in the championship’s history at 19 years, 11 months and 17 days, and earned her LPGA tour membership.

“I don’t know what’s happening in the Philippines right now, but I’m just thankful that there’s so many people in the Philippines cheering for me,” said Saso, whose professional resume included two Japan LPGA victories but no wins on the US LPGA tour.

“I don’t know how to thank them. They gave me so much energy. I want to say thank you to everyone,” she added.

She also enjoyed the vocal support of fans at the San Francisco, California, course that borders Daly City, which has a large Filipino population.

“It felt great. There’s so many people holding up Philippines flags, and it’s really big,” she said.

Additional reporting by Reuters