In Canada, hockey transcends everything — even the rules a prime minister has to live by.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has doggedly stuck to border restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a measure to set up quarantine hotels, where air travelers are required to stay when they first arrive.
However, the government is now giving an exemption to NHL teams, allowing them to go back and forth between Canada and the US during the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Photo: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY
The announcement means the Canadian team that makes it to the league’s semi-finals would be able to play games in its home arena. Players and team staff would have to remain in a bubble and avoid contact with the general public.
“The NHL’s COVID Playoff Protocol will permit cross-border travel that is safeguarded by strict quarantining, a bubble, daily testing and a comprehensive protocol that will apply to all traveling NHL players and personnel,” Alexander Cohen, a spokesperson for Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino, said in an e-mailed statement on Sunday.
It represents a first move in reopening the border and a privilege that has yet to be given to other sports.
Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays are playing their home games in Buffalo, New York, while the Toronto Raptors basketball team endured a miserable season playing in Tampa, Florida. Professional soccer clubs from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver have had to temporarily set up in the US to play in Major League Soccer.
Canada’s border with the US, the world’s longest, has been closed to most nonessential travel since March last year. When people do cross into Canada, they are supposed to quarantine for two weeks. Trudeau himself plans to quarantine when he returns from the G7 leaders summit in the UK.
All season long, Canada’s seven NHL teams have played only among themselves in a separate North Division to avoid travel into the US. Two rounds of playoff hockey would produce one Canadian team to compete in the last four.
The storied Montreal Canadiens — the second most successful franchise in North American major sports, after the New York Yankees — are leading the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 in a series to determine which club moves on to play a US rival.
