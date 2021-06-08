Serena Williams’ latest quest for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title ended in the French Open last 16 on Sunday, hours after Roger Federer pulled out of what was possibly his last appearance at Roland Garros, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching also exited.
The 39-year-old Williams, still one short of Margaret Court’s all-time record for most Grand Slam singles titles, lost 6-3, 7-5 to Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina, while Federer withdrew as a precaution to protect his body for Wimbledon.
The American won the last of her three Roland Garros titles in 2015, and has not advanced beyond the fourth round in Paris since losing the 2016 final.
Photo: AFP
“It was definitely close. I’m so close. There is literally a point here, a point there, that could change the whole course of the match,” Williams said.
“I’m not winning those points. That like literally could just change everything,” she added.
Her exit leaves just two of the women’s top 10 seeds in the competition, reigning champion Iga Swiatek and last year’s runner-up Sofia Kenin.
Williams, who despite arriving with just one win on clay this season, had seen her title hopes boosted by the absence of Simona Halep, and early exits of Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka.
Instead, she remains without a Grand Slam title since winning the 2017 Australian Open in the early stages of her pregnancy.
Russian-born Rybakina, 21, extended her best run at a major as she advances to her first quarter-final, where she was yesterday to face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a spot in the last four.
In women’s doubles, Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands staged an improbable comeback to eliminate the No. 1-seeded team of Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Belgium’s Elise Mertens. Swiatek, the defending singles champion, and her partner overcame seven match points and a 5-1 deficit in the final set.
They beat Hsieh and Mertens 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in a wild third-round match that took more than three hours. When it finally ended, an excited Swiatek and Mattek-Sands jumped into a hug.
The Polish and American pairing next face Croatia’s Darija Jurak and Slovenia’s Andreja Klepac, who yesterday defeated the Chan sisters 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in one hour and 55 seconds.
Earlier on Sunday, Federer made the decision to withdraw from what was possibly his last French Open, unwilling to risk his troublesome knee after an injury-plagued past 18 months.
Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam title winner, who will be 40 in August, had battled more than three-and-a-half hours until 12:45am on Sunday morning to reach the last 16.
“After discussions with my team, I’ve decided I will need to pull out of Roland Garros today,” Federer said.
“After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery,” he said. “I am thrilled to have gotten three matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on court.”
It was the first time Federer has conceded a walkover at a Grand Slam, coming at his 80th major.
Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, fancied to reach his first Grand Slam final, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the other half of the draw, sealed his return to the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.
He would next face twice Grand Slam finalist and second seed Daniil Medvedev. The Russian, who had not won a French Open match before this week, eased past Chile’s Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-1, 7-5.
Additional reporting by Staff writer, with AP
Amid an unusual silence on an empty Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open on Thursday, defending champion Rafael Nadal celebrated his 35th birthday with another victory against Richard Gasquet, but play at Roland Garros was overshadowed by the news that Paris police had detained Russia’s Yana Sizikova over the suspected fixing of a doubles match last year. Sizikova, 26, who is ranked 101st in the women’s doubles, was detained after an investigation into possible corruption and fraud was opened in October last year over a first-round match last year that saw Sizikova and American partner Madison Brengle defeated by Romanian
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS: Henry Vom has pushed the national soccer team to practice in incredibly hot conditions in the hopes that they can avenge their 2019 loss to Nepal Taiwan manager Henry Vom has put the national team through their paces over the past few days to adjust to the hot conditions in Kuwait, as they look to even the score against Nepal with a win in their second-round FIFA World Cup qualifier at midnight tonight. The revamped squad is basically composed of the best players from the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), with Spanish-Taiwanese playmaker Emilio Estevez Tsai the only member of the team who is based overseas. In their remaining three Group B games, Taiwan face Nepal tonight, then take on group leaders Australia on Monday and Kuwait on
Taiwan on Thursday fell to another 2-0 defeat to Nepal in their FIFA World Cup Asia Group B qualifier at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City after a harsh handball decision resulted in them falling behind right at the start of the match, a position from which they could not recover. Nepal were awarded a free-kick in the third minute just outside the penalty area. The delivery into the area bounced off Taiwan defender Cheng Hao, and while the video replay was inconclusive, the South Korean referee awarded a penalty-kick, judging that it was Cheng’s hand that had touched
‘INCREDIBLY BRAVE’: As matches continued yesterday, leading sports stars and fans offered their support to Japan’s Osaka, who said she has been battling depression Leading figures in tennis and sport have rallied to support Naomi Osaka after the women’s world No. 2 withdrew from the French Open in a row about post-match media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam after being fined US$15,000 and threatened with expulsion for refusing to show up at an obligatory news conference on Sunday. On Monday, the four-times Grand Slam champion decided to take matters into her own hands to end the stand-off. “I think now the best