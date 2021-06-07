Essential Quality on Saturday atoned for a Kentucky Derby disappointment by out-dueling Hot Rod Charlie down the home stretch to win the Belmont Stakes, bringing the curtain down on a tumultuous year for US thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.
The favorite to win last month’s Kentucky Derby, Essential Quality came home fourth at Churchill Downs, but this time got a perfect ride from jockey Luis Saez.
With Hot Rod Charlie setting an early blistering pace, the big gray pounced at the final turn, then battling the frontrunner neck-and-neck down the home stretch before pulling away for a length-and-a-half win.
Photo: AP
It was the fifth win in six career races for Essential Quality, who is owned by Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer was third.
“Today we make the history,” Saez said. “In the Kentucky Derby, we were so confident that we were going to win that race. He was ready, but we had a little unlucky start.”
“Today, the main thing was to try to break clean, the rest [of the race], I know he was going to do it,” Saez added.
It was the first Belmont Stakes and Triple Crown victory for trainer Rob Cox, who just might end up with two jewels of the Triple Crown if Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is stripped of its win after testing positive for the banned substance betamethasone.
If Medina Spirit is banned, Cox-trained runnerup Mandaloun would be declared the Kentucky Derby winner.
While the one-and-a-half mile test featured a quality eight horse field, the talk in the runup was more focused on who would not be in the Belmont Park start gate.
Also absent was Medina Spirits’ Hall of Fame trainer Baffert, who was slapped with a two-year suspension by Churchill Downs for his role in the positive test.
Earlier, the New York Racing Association had indefinitely suspended Baffert from its tracks.
The Belmont Stakes win also comes with controversy with owner Al Maktoum under scrutiny from human rights groups over charges that the Dubai ruler orchestrated the disappearance of his daughter.
