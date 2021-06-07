The Waikato Chiefs yesterday bounced back from an upset Trans-Tasman Super Rugby loss to the Queensland Reds last week by grinding down a battling Melbourne Rebels 36-26.
In a match shifted to Sydney’s Leichhardt Oval due to COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne, the New Zealanders scored six tries to two, with Anton Lienert-Brown, Kaleb Trask and Chase Tiatia all bagging doubles.
Their victory shored up fifth place on the 10-team ladder with 14 points, but with just one round to play, their chances of making the final on Saturday next week are all but over.
Photo: AP
After round four, the Auckland Blues top the table with 19 points, one clear of the Otago Highlanders and the Canterbury Crusaders after all three took weekend wins.
The Rebels prop up the table alongside the NSW Waratahs, with four defeats in four matches.
“It was a tough one today, a rollercoaster,” Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson said. “We let our foot off the throat a few too many times there — but overall happy with the win.”
The Rebels were always chasing the game after going 19-0 down and skipper Matt To’omua said it was frustrating.
“We just had too slow a start and were always playing catch up,” he said. “There’s a lot of fight and determination in our group, but we keep finding ourselves in a position where we’re chasing.”
Despite being without influential fullback Damian McKenzie, who was sent off against the Reds, the Chiefs made the early running with Trask cruising over for a try on 15 minutes after Bryn Gatland’s clever crossfield kick.
It was one-way traffic as Lienert-Brown dotted down for their second after a darting run from a lineout, then grabbed another as the New Zealanders made it look easy with safe hands and quick running.
However, in an incredible turnaround, the Rebels bounced back with three unanswered tries.
Isi Naisarani flopped down from a scrum, then Stacy Ili crossed before Naisarani bagged a second to send them to the break all square at 19-19.
Fired up, the Chiefs responded after the restart with tries from Tiatia and another from Trask.
The Rebels again showed their mettle with Andrew Kellaway’s converted try narrowing the gap to 31-26 before Tiatia’s second secured the win.
Amid an unusual silence on an empty Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open on Thursday, defending champion Rafael Nadal celebrated his 35th birthday with another victory against Richard Gasquet, but play at Roland Garros was overshadowed by the news that Paris police had detained Russia’s Yana Sizikova over the suspected fixing of a doubles match last year. Sizikova, 26, who is ranked 101st in the women’s doubles, was detained after an investigation into possible corruption and fraud was opened in October last year over a first-round match last year that saw Sizikova and American partner Madison Brengle defeated by Romanian
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS: Henry Vom has pushed the national soccer team to practice in incredibly hot conditions in the hopes that they can avenge their 2019 loss to Nepal Taiwan manager Henry Vom has put the national team through their paces over the past few days to adjust to the hot conditions in Kuwait, as they look to even the score against Nepal with a win in their second-round FIFA World Cup qualifier at midnight tonight. The revamped squad is basically composed of the best players from the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), with Spanish-Taiwanese playmaker Emilio Estevez Tsai the only member of the team who is based overseas. In their remaining three Group B games, Taiwan face Nepal tonight, then take on group leaders Australia on Monday and Kuwait on
Taiwan on Thursday fell to another 2-0 defeat to Nepal in their FIFA World Cup Asia Group B qualifier at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City after a harsh handball decision resulted in them falling behind right at the start of the match, a position from which they could not recover. Nepal were awarded a free-kick in the third minute just outside the penalty area. The delivery into the area bounced off Taiwan defender Cheng Hao, and while the video replay was inconclusive, the South Korean referee awarded a penalty-kick, judging that it was Cheng’s hand that had touched
‘INCREDIBLY BRAVE’: As matches continued yesterday, leading sports stars and fans offered their support to Japan’s Osaka, who said she has been battling depression Leading figures in tennis and sport have rallied to support Naomi Osaka after the women’s world No. 2 withdrew from the French Open in a row about post-match media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam after being fined US$15,000 and threatened with expulsion for refusing to show up at an obligatory news conference on Sunday. On Monday, the four-times Grand Slam champion decided to take matters into her own hands to end the stand-off. “I think now the best