Conway hits double-century before Root revives hosts

AFP, LONDON





New Zealand’s Devon Conway made exactly 200 on his Test debut on Thursday, before England captain Joe Root helped the hosts recover from a top-order collapse on the second day of the first Test at Lord’s in London.

Opening batsman Conway was last man out in a first-innings total of 378.

England, who slumped to 18-2, ended the day on 111-2, a deficit of 267 runs.

New Zealand’s Devon Conway hits a six to reach his double-century against England on the second day of the first Test at Lord’s in London on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Burns was 59 not out and Root unbeaten on 42, with their partnership worth 93 runs.

“I think it’s reasonably evenly poised,” said New Zealand paceman Tim Southee, who took 1-17 in 11 overs. “There’s a little bit there for the bowlers.”

Southee, turning to Conway’s remarkable contribution, added: “It was an incredible innings.”

“He’s a special player, we’ve known that for a little while now. He works extremely hard, he’s always willing to learn and continue to ask questions. Everyone’s just extremely proud and pleased for him,” he said.

New Zealand, who resumed on 246-3, looked like they might bat England out of the game while Conway and fellow left-hander Henry Nicholls (61) were sharing a fourth-wicket stand of 174, but they lost four wickets for just six runs as they slumped from 288-3 to 294-7, with Mark Wood, the fastest member of England’s pace quartet, instigating a collapse when he had Nicholls caught by debutant Ollie Robinson.

Robinson led England’s attack with 4-75 in 28 overs. It was a fine effort by the paseman, who apologized on Wednesday after racist and sexist tweets he had posted as a teenager were published.

Earlier, Conway was in sight of becoming the very first batsman in the 144-year history of Test cricket to carry their bat throughout the entire innings in their first knock when he was run out to end a stay of more than nine-and-a-half hours.

Even so, Conway was only the seventh batsman to make a double-century on Test debut. He went to 200 in style when he hooked Wood for a six.

No play was possible before lunch yesterday due to rain.