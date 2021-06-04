SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





RUGBY SEVENS

Oceania teams to play

Rugby sevens powers New Zealand, Fiji and Australia are to clash in an Olympic warmup tournament in Townsville, Australia, from June 25 to 27, Oceania Rugby said yesterday. The men’s and women’s sides from each of the southern hemisphere nations are to compete in four-team tournaments along with an invitational Oceania Barbarians team. The Australian government is supporting the travel costs for Fiji’s national teams. “The impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt in all sports across the Oceania region and without this targeted support, we would not have been able to provide this much needed international competition,” Oceania Rugby president Richard Sapias said in a statement.

SOCCER

France defeat Wales

Karim Benzema on Wednesday missed a penalty and hit the post on his international return as France warmed up for the Euro 2020 with a 3-0 home win against Wales. Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele grabbed the goals. “I felt a lot of pride, I wanted to play and to show it. That’s what I did tonight,” Benzema said. “I had very good feelings out there. It’s been a difficult season with a lot of matches, but I felt good all game.” In other friendlies elsewhere, Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller made their returns for Germany, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Denmark, while the Netherlands scored an 89th-minute equalizer through Memphis Depay to draw 2-2 with Scotland.

SOCCER

Jeers mar knee gesture

England and Austria players on Wednesday took a knee before their Euro 2020 warmup match at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England, but it was met with a mixture of loud boos and applause. It was the first time an England side have made the anti-racism gesture in front of a home crowd. “I did hear it,” Southgate said of the jeers. “It’s not something on behalf of our black players that I wanted to hear, because it feels as though it’s a criticism of them. I think we have got a situation where some people think it’s a political stand that they don’t agree with. That’s not the reason we are doing it. We are supporting each other.” Bukayo Saka scored his first international goal to earn the win for England.

BASEBALL

Dodgers score 11 in first

Cody Bellinger on Wednesday had a grand slam and six RBIs as the Dodgers scored 11 times in the bottom of the first — the most runs they have scored in one inning of a regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles — during a 14-3 blowout over the St Louis Cardinals. After Paul Goldschmidt homered to put St Louis ahead 1-0, Bellinger’s two-run single gave them a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, he hit his sixth career slam, as his drive off Jake Woodford’s fastball just cleared the wall and Justin Williams’ glove in right field. In other games, the Athletics beat the Mariners 6-0, the Cubs beat the Padres 6-1, the Mets downed the Diamondbacks 7-6, the Orioles defeated the Twins 6-3, the Yankees topped the Rays 4-3, the Nationals overcame the Braves 5-3, the Blue Jays edged the Marlins 6-5, the Astros beat the Red Sox 2-1 and the Rockies won 6-3 over the Rangers.