RUGBY SEVENS
Oceania teams to play
Rugby sevens powers New Zealand, Fiji and Australia are to clash in an Olympic warmup tournament in Townsville, Australia, from June 25 to 27, Oceania Rugby said yesterday. The men’s and women’s sides from each of the southern hemisphere nations are to compete in four-team tournaments along with an invitational Oceania Barbarians team. The Australian government is supporting the travel costs for Fiji’s national teams. “The impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt in all sports across the Oceania region and without this targeted support, we would not have been able to provide this much needed international competition,” Oceania Rugby president Richard Sapias said in a statement.
SOCCER
France defeat Wales
Karim Benzema on Wednesday missed a penalty and hit the post on his international return as France warmed up for the Euro 2020 with a 3-0 home win against Wales. Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele grabbed the goals. “I felt a lot of pride, I wanted to play and to show it. That’s what I did tonight,” Benzema said. “I had very good feelings out there. It’s been a difficult season with a lot of matches, but I felt good all game.” In other friendlies elsewhere, Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller made their returns for Germany, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Denmark, while the Netherlands scored an 89th-minute equalizer through Memphis Depay to draw 2-2 with Scotland.
SOCCER
Jeers mar knee gesture
England and Austria players on Wednesday took a knee before their Euro 2020 warmup match at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England, but it was met with a mixture of loud boos and applause. It was the first time an England side have made the anti-racism gesture in front of a home crowd. “I did hear it,” Southgate said of the jeers. “It’s not something on behalf of our black players that I wanted to hear, because it feels as though it’s a criticism of them. I think we have got a situation where some people think it’s a political stand that they don’t agree with. That’s not the reason we are doing it. We are supporting each other.” Bukayo Saka scored his first international goal to earn the win for England.
BASEBALL
Dodgers score 11 in first
Cody Bellinger on Wednesday had a grand slam and six RBIs as the Dodgers scored 11 times in the bottom of the first — the most runs they have scored in one inning of a regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles — during a 14-3 blowout over the St Louis Cardinals. After Paul Goldschmidt homered to put St Louis ahead 1-0, Bellinger’s two-run single gave them a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, he hit his sixth career slam, as his drive off Jake Woodford’s fastball just cleared the wall and Justin Williams’ glove in right field. In other games, the Athletics beat the Mariners 6-0, the Cubs beat the Padres 6-1, the Mets downed the Diamondbacks 7-6, the Orioles defeated the Twins 6-3, the Yankees topped the Rays 4-3, the Nationals overcame the Braves 5-3, the Blue Jays edged the Marlins 6-5, the Astros beat the Red Sox 2-1 and the Rockies won 6-3 over the Rangers.
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS: Henry Vom has pushed the national soccer team to practice in incredibly hot conditions in the hopes that they can avenge their 2019 loss to Nepal Taiwan manager Henry Vom has put the national team through their paces over the past few days to adjust to the hot conditions in Kuwait, as they look to even the score against Nepal with a win in their second-round FIFA World Cup qualifier at midnight tonight. The revamped squad is basically composed of the best players from the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), with Spanish-Taiwanese playmaker Emilio Estevez Tsai the only member of the team who is based overseas. In their remaining three Group B games, Taiwan face Nepal tonight, then take on group leaders Australia on Monday and Kuwait on
‘INCREDIBLY BRAVE’: As matches continued yesterday, leading sports stars and fans offered their support to Japan’s Osaka, who said she has been battling depression Leading figures in tennis and sport have rallied to support Naomi Osaka after the women’s world No. 2 withdrew from the French Open in a row about post-match media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam after being fined US$15,000 and threatened with expulsion for refusing to show up at an obligatory news conference on Sunday. On Monday, the four-times Grand Slam champion decided to take matters into her own hands to end the stand-off. “I think now the best
A retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is the fastest female climber of the world’s highest peak, yesterday returned safely from the mountain where climbing teams have been struggling with bad weather and a COVID-19 outbreak. Arthur Muir, 75, scaled the peak earlier this month, beating the record by another American, Bill Burke, at age 67. Tsang Yin-hung (曾燕紅), 45, a former teacher from Hong Kong, scaled the summit from the base camp in 25 hours and 50 minutes, and became the fastest female climber. The record 10 hours
Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka on Sunday was threatened with disqualification from the French Open if she persisted with her controversial media boycott, officials said. “We have advised Naomi Osaka that should she continue to ignore her media obligations, she would be exposing herself to possible further code of conduct infringement consequences,” said a statement from the four Grand Slam tournaments after the world No. 2 was fined US$15,000. “Repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament and the trigger of a major offence investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions,” the statement said. Osaka, a