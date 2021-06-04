Taiwan’s Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching yesterday advanced in the women’s doubles at the French Open, while in the women’s singles on Wednesday, Serena Williams hit top form with her serve.
Williams’ superior serve was back at its unreturnable best against Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu, although she was pushed to a third set, winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Her serving, especially at the outset, was much better than in her first-round win.
Photo: AFP
In that one on Monday, she only put 51 percent of first serves in play and got broken three times in 10 games.
“I’ve been practicing my serve a lot. I’ve been playing, in practice, unbelievable on my serve. The other night was ‘Wooooow,’” she said, rolling her eyes.
“I’m glad it came better today. My coach told me it’s good that I’m doing it well in practice, because eventually it will be good in the match,” she said.
Buzarnescu did not put any serves in play in the first game. By the end of the first set, Williams had won 20 of the 23 points she served.
However, things changed in the second set. Buzarnescu made the measure of those powerful offerings and got herself right back in the thick of things, breaking twice in a row.
“She’s one of the best servers in the world. It’s not easy to read her serve. Being the first time playing against her, it took a while for me to adjust my position in the court on the return,” said Buzarnescu, who called it “a dream” to be able to face Williams.
“I’m just happy I was able to figure it out. I hope next time, I can do it earlier,” she said.
Williams got going again in the third set.
“I knew going into the third, I just had to zero in on those important points,” she said. “If I could just take those, it would be an easier time for me.”
In the men’s singles, winners in the second round included Alexander Zverev, Fabio Fognini, John Isner, Kei Nishikori, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev.
Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were to play after press time last night.
In the women’s doubles, the Chans came back from a set down to beat Russian Irina Khromacheva and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 in 1 hour, 54 minutes.
Their second-round opponents are Japan’s Misaki Doi and Polona Hercog of Slovenia, who defeated Dutch pair Rosalie van der Hoek and Lesley Kerkhove.
The sisters are to play in the mixed doubles today, with Latisha Chan and partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia to play Dutch duo Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof, while Chan Hao-ching pairs with John Peers of Australia to play Croatian Alexa Guarachi and Ken Skupski of the UK.
If they both win, the Chans’ duos will meet in the second round.
Additional reporting by staff writer
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS: Henry Vom has pushed the national soccer team to practice in incredibly hot conditions in the hopes that they can avenge their 2019 loss to Nepal Taiwan manager Henry Vom has put the national team through their paces over the past few days to adjust to the hot conditions in Kuwait, as they look to even the score against Nepal with a win in their second-round FIFA World Cup qualifier at midnight tonight. The revamped squad is basically composed of the best players from the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), with Spanish-Taiwanese playmaker Emilio Estevez Tsai the only member of the team who is based overseas. In their remaining three Group B games, Taiwan face Nepal tonight, then take on group leaders Australia on Monday and Kuwait on
‘INCREDIBLY BRAVE’: As matches continued yesterday, leading sports stars and fans offered their support to Japan’s Osaka, who said she has been battling depression Leading figures in tennis and sport have rallied to support Naomi Osaka after the women’s world No. 2 withdrew from the French Open in a row about post-match media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam after being fined US$15,000 and threatened with expulsion for refusing to show up at an obligatory news conference on Sunday. On Monday, the four-times Grand Slam champion decided to take matters into her own hands to end the stand-off. “I think now the best
A retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is the fastest female climber of the world’s highest peak, yesterday returned safely from the mountain where climbing teams have been struggling with bad weather and a COVID-19 outbreak. Arthur Muir, 75, scaled the peak earlier this month, beating the record by another American, Bill Burke, at age 67. Tsang Yin-hung (曾燕紅), 45, a former teacher from Hong Kong, scaled the summit from the base camp in 25 hours and 50 minutes, and became the fastest female climber. The record 10 hours
Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka on Sunday was threatened with disqualification from the French Open if she persisted with her controversial media boycott, officials said. “We have advised Naomi Osaka that should she continue to ignore her media obligations, she would be exposing herself to possible further code of conduct infringement consequences,” said a statement from the four Grand Slam tournaments after the world No. 2 was fined US$15,000. “Repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament and the trigger of a major offence investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions,” the statement said. Osaka, a