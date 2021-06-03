SPORTS BRIEFS

BASKETBALL

Stars told to drop China firms

A US congressional commission on Tuesday called on US basketball stars to end endorsements of Chinese sportswear firms that use cotton grown in China’s Xinjiang region. In a letter to the National Basketball Players’ Association, the chairs of the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China said more than a dozen NBA players had deals with the China-based ANTA, Li-Ning and Peak sportswear firms prior to the publication of recent Western media articles saying the companies had proclaimed continued use of Xinjiang cotton. “Players have continued to sign new deals with Anta Sports,” the letter from US Senator Jeff Merkley and US Representative Jim McGovern said. “We believe that commercial relationships with companies that source cotton in Xinjiang create reputational risks for NBA players and the NBA itself,” they said, adding that the US government had determined that the Chinese government is committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and has barred imports of cotton from the region.

BASEBALL

Phillies thrash Reds 17-3

Odubel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen each hit two of the Philadelphia Phillies’ seven home runs on Tuesday as their team pummeled the Cincinnati Reds 17-3 to end a three-game losing streak. Matt Joyce capped the rout with a grand slam in the ninth off Reds infielder Alex Blandino, who was on the mound to help spare the bullpen. After the slam, Cincinnati infielder Mike Freeman got the call to relieve and the next batter, pitcher Archie Bradley, mercifully stood with the bat on his shoulder until Freeman could get three called strikes. “I think today was one of those days where everybody could kind of take a deep breath, sit back, enjoy it, have fun,” said Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, who had three hits.

CRICKET

NZ one wicket down at lunch

New Zealand went in at lunch at 85-1 in 25 overs against England in the opening session of the first Test at Lord’s after debutant Ollie Robinson drew first blood to dismiss Tom Latham yesterday. New Zealand won the toss and skipper Kane Williamson elected to bat. Robinson had Latham bowled for 23 after the opening batsman had an inside edge crash into the stumps, which brought Williamson (13 not out) to the crease. England went with four fast bowlers on a green wicket but, barring a few unsettling deliveries, New Zealand debutant Devon Conway (43 not out) saw off the early threat from James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood and Robinson. Anderson is playing his 161st Test match and the seamer equaled former captain Alastair Cook’s record for most England caps.

CRICKET

World Cup formats change

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the expansion of the men’s 50-over Cricket World Cup and Twenty20 World Cup finals, while also reintroducing the Champions Trophy. The World Cup would become a 14-team, 54-match event in 2027 and 2031, and the T20 World Cup would be expanded to a 20-team, 55-match tournament every two years from 2024. Meanwhile, an eight-team Champions Trophy would be held in 2025 and 2029 with two groups of four, semi-finals and final.