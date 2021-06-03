BASKETBALL
Stars told to drop China firms
A US congressional commission on Tuesday called on US basketball stars to end endorsements of Chinese sportswear firms that use cotton grown in China’s Xinjiang region. In a letter to the National Basketball Players’ Association, the chairs of the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China said more than a dozen NBA players had deals with the China-based ANTA, Li-Ning and Peak sportswear firms prior to the publication of recent Western media articles saying the companies had proclaimed continued use of Xinjiang cotton. “Players have continued to sign new deals with Anta Sports,” the letter from US Senator Jeff Merkley and US Representative Jim McGovern said. “We believe that commercial relationships with companies that source cotton in Xinjiang create reputational risks for NBA players and the NBA itself,” they said, adding that the US government had determined that the Chinese government is committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and has barred imports of cotton from the region.
BASEBALL
Phillies thrash Reds 17-3
Odubel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen each hit two of the Philadelphia Phillies’ seven home runs on Tuesday as their team pummeled the Cincinnati Reds 17-3 to end a three-game losing streak. Matt Joyce capped the rout with a grand slam in the ninth off Reds infielder Alex Blandino, who was on the mound to help spare the bullpen. After the slam, Cincinnati infielder Mike Freeman got the call to relieve and the next batter, pitcher Archie Bradley, mercifully stood with the bat on his shoulder until Freeman could get three called strikes. “I think today was one of those days where everybody could kind of take a deep breath, sit back, enjoy it, have fun,” said Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, who had three hits.
CRICKET
NZ one wicket down at lunch
New Zealand went in at lunch at 85-1 in 25 overs against England in the opening session of the first Test at Lord’s after debutant Ollie Robinson drew first blood to dismiss Tom Latham yesterday. New Zealand won the toss and skipper Kane Williamson elected to bat. Robinson had Latham bowled for 23 after the opening batsman had an inside edge crash into the stumps, which brought Williamson (13 not out) to the crease. England went with four fast bowlers on a green wicket but, barring a few unsettling deliveries, New Zealand debutant Devon Conway (43 not out) saw off the early threat from James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood and Robinson. Anderson is playing his 161st Test match and the seamer equaled former captain Alastair Cook’s record for most England caps.
CRICKET
World Cup formats change
The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the expansion of the men’s 50-over Cricket World Cup and Twenty20 World Cup finals, while also reintroducing the Champions Trophy. The World Cup would become a 14-team, 54-match event in 2027 and 2031, and the T20 World Cup would be expanded to a 20-team, 55-match tournament every two years from 2024. Meanwhile, an eight-team Champions Trophy would be held in 2025 and 2029 with two groups of four, semi-finals and final.
The Taiwan men’s national soccer team and manager Henry Vom are making preparations, including getting vaccinated for COVID-19, to fly to Kuwait tomorrow so that they can compete in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Earlier this week, Vom announced the 27 men who made the roster — mainly players from the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), as well as a few additions that promise to fill out the squad. While in Kuwait, Taiwan are to face other contenders in Group B of the Asian Football Confederation. They face Nepal on Thursday next week, group leaders Australia on June
‘INCREDIBLY BRAVE’: As matches continued yesterday, leading sports stars and fans offered their support to Japan’s Osaka, who said she has been battling depression Leading figures in tennis and sport have rallied to support Naomi Osaka after the women’s world No. 2 withdrew from the French Open in a row about post-match media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam after being fined US$15,000 and threatened with expulsion for refusing to show up at an obligatory news conference on Sunday. On Monday, the four-times Grand Slam champion decided to take matters into her own hands to end the stand-off. “I think now the best
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on Wednesday said that she would not take questions from the media at this year’s French Open, saying that the nature of news conferences puts an undue burden on players’ mental health. Players can be fined up to US$20,000 for skipping a news conference at Grand Slams and Osaka said that she hoped the “considerable amount” that she expected to be fined would go toward a mental health charity. “I’m writing this to say I’m not going to do any press during Roland Garros,” the Japanese world No. 2 wrote on Twitter. “I’ve often felt that
A retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is the fastest female climber of the world’s highest peak, yesterday returned safely from the mountain where climbing teams have been struggling with bad weather and a COVID-19 outbreak. Arthur Muir, 75, scaled the peak earlier this month, beating the record by another American, Bill Burke, at age 67. Tsang Yin-hung (曾燕紅), 45, a former teacher from Hong Kong, scaled the summit from the base camp in 25 hours and 50 minutes, and became the fastest female climber. The record 10 hours