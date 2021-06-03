Real Madrid turn to a familiar face and hire Ancelotti

AFP, MADRID





Carlo Ancelotti has rejoined Real Madrid as coach for the next three seasons, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

“Hello Madrid!” the 61-year-old Italian who succeeds Zinedine Zidane wrote on Twitter.

Ancelotti, who won the UEFA Champions League for Real Madrid during his first spell at the club between 2013 and 2015, was set to sign his contract and be presented to the media yesterday, the club said in a statement.

Then-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti waves after their English Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, on May 19. Photo: AFP

It took less than a week for Real Madrid to turn the page on Zidane, who ended his less successful second spell as coach on Thursday last week, criticizing the lack of confidence shown in him by the club hierarchy.

Instead, Ancelotti is about to be reunited with club president Florentino Perez, who ruthlessly ousted him in 2015, just one year after he led the club to a 10th UEFA Champions League title.

Ancelotti was under contract with Everton until 2024, but the Italian, whose wife is of Spanish origin, has always said he enjoys life in Madrid.

Ancelotti, who joined Everton in December 2019, thanked the English club and its fans “for the tremendous support they have all given me.”

“While I have enjoyed being at Everton, I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time,” he said in a statement published on Everton’s Web site.

In his first spell at Real, Ancelotti left a favorable impression on fans and players, including Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane, Marcelo and Casemiro, who are still at the club.

However, he will have to rebuild the squad in difficult circumstances. Real are struggling financially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and are consumed by the costly renovation of the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.