Andrei Vasilevskiy has spent two games turning nearly every shot away for the Tampa Bay Lightning. A few more, and the reigning Stanley Cup champions could be headed to the next round.
Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli scored while Vasilevskiy carried a shutout into the final minutes on Tuesday, helping the Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 for a 2-0 lead in their second-round series.
As in the first round against the Florida Panthers, the Lightning have opened a best-of-seven series with a pair of road wins. This time, it comes against the Central Division champions and a team who were in the Presidents’ Trophy hunt until the final week of the regular season.
Photo: AFP
“We’ve been through [road playoff games] before, and we’ve got a group that believes in how to play and what you need to do to shut a game down,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “I think when you just have that overall mentality and everybody puts the team first, good things and magical things can happen, and that’s what these guys are doing.”
Now Tampa Bay head home for two games, with Game 3 today, and a chance to sweep.
“It was rocking these last two games,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said of PNC Arena with more than 16,000 rowdy fans. “To come in here and get both wins was huge. We know how hard it is to win this time of the year, period.”
Vasilevskiy finished with 31 saves after being named one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy presented annually to the league’s top goaltender. That came two days after he made 37 stops in Game 1, including 15 saves in the opening period.
Both games ended the same way, with Carolina down 2-1 and spending the final minute with the empty net and extra attacker in a desperate attempt to tie the game.
“It does make you sit an inch taller on the bench when you’ve got him back there,” Cooper said of Vasilevskiy.
The Taiwan men’s national soccer team and manager Henry Vom are making preparations, including getting vaccinated for COVID-19, to fly to Kuwait tomorrow so that they can compete in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Earlier this week, Vom announced the 27 men who made the roster — mainly players from the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), as well as a few additions that promise to fill out the squad. While in Kuwait, Taiwan are to face other contenders in Group B of the Asian Football Confederation. They face Nepal on Thursday next week, group leaders Australia on June
‘INCREDIBLY BRAVE’: As matches continued yesterday, leading sports stars and fans offered their support to Japan’s Osaka, who said she has been battling depression Leading figures in tennis and sport have rallied to support Naomi Osaka after the women’s world No. 2 withdrew from the French Open in a row about post-match media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam after being fined US$15,000 and threatened with expulsion for refusing to show up at an obligatory news conference on Sunday. On Monday, the four-times Grand Slam champion decided to take matters into her own hands to end the stand-off. “I think now the best
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on Wednesday said that she would not take questions from the media at this year’s French Open, saying that the nature of news conferences puts an undue burden on players’ mental health. Players can be fined up to US$20,000 for skipping a news conference at Grand Slams and Osaka said that she hoped the “considerable amount” that she expected to be fined would go toward a mental health charity. “I’m writing this to say I’m not going to do any press during Roland Garros,” the Japanese world No. 2 wrote on Twitter. “I’ve often felt that
A retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is the fastest female climber of the world’s highest peak, yesterday returned safely from the mountain where climbing teams have been struggling with bad weather and a COVID-19 outbreak. Arthur Muir, 75, scaled the peak earlier this month, beating the record by another American, Bill Burke, at age 67. Tsang Yin-hung (曾燕紅), 45, a former teacher from Hong Kong, scaled the summit from the base camp in 25 hours and 50 minutes, and became the fastest female climber. The record 10 hours