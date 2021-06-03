Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay top Carolina 2-1 for 2-0 lead

AP, RALEIGH, North Carolina





Andrei Vasilevskiy has spent two games turning nearly every shot away for the Tampa Bay Lightning. A few more, and the reigning Stanley Cup champions could be headed to the next round.

Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli scored while Vasilevskiy carried a shutout into the final minutes on Tuesday, helping the Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 for a 2-0 lead in their second-round series.

As in the first round against the Florida Panthers, the Lightning have opened a best-of-seven series with a pair of road wins. This time, it comes against the Central Division champions and a team who were in the Presidents’ Trophy hunt until the final week of the regular season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, front left, of the Tampa Bay Lightning makes a save against Jordan Staal, front right, of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff series at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“We’ve been through [road playoff games] before, and we’ve got a group that believes in how to play and what you need to do to shut a game down,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “I think when you just have that overall mentality and everybody puts the team first, good things and magical things can happen, and that’s what these guys are doing.”

Now Tampa Bay head home for two games, with Game 3 today, and a chance to sweep.

“It was rocking these last two games,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said of PNC Arena with more than 16,000 rowdy fans. “To come in here and get both wins was huge. We know how hard it is to win this time of the year, period.”

Vasilevskiy finished with 31 saves after being named one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy presented annually to the league’s top goaltender. That came two days after he made 37 stops in Game 1, including 15 saves in the opening period.

Both games ended the same way, with Carolina down 2-1 and spending the final minute with the empty net and extra attacker in a desperate attempt to tie the game.

“It does make you sit an inch taller on the bench when you’ve got him back there,” Cooper said of Vasilevskiy.