Djokovic praises Osaka as Nadal, Barty cruise through

AFP, PARIS





World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Tuesday hailed Naomi Osaka as “brave and bold” for withdrawing from the French Open after revealing her struggles with depression and anxiety.

“I support her. I think she was very brave to do that. I’m really sorry that she is going through painful times and suffering mentally, is what I have heard,” said Djokovic after reaching the second round of the tournament. “This was, I must say, a very bold decision from her side.”

World No. 2 Osaka pulled out on Monday after she was fined US$15,000 and threatened with disqualification for refusing to attend news conferences.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns to Tennys Sandgren of the US in their French Open men’s singles match at Roland Garros in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Ironically, a Roland Garros news conference led to the injury-enforced withdrawal of two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who pulled out after hurting her ankle after finishing her media commitments.

Djokovic launched his campaign for a 19th Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over Tennys Sandgren.

Djokovic saw off world No. 66 Sandgren in straight sets for his fourth win in four meetings with the American.

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei returns to China’s Wang Qiang during their French Open women’s singles match at Roland Garros in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

However, a French government COVID-19 curfew of 9pm meant that his evening session match at the 15,000-capacity Court Philippe Chatrier was played out to rows of empty seats.

“It was strange, honestly, but I’m also honored to be the first men’s match, night session, in the history of this tournament,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic, the champion in Paris in 2016, is attempting to become the first man in more than 50 years to win all four Grand Slams multiple times.

The Serb fired 33 winners and broke serve five times as he set up a clash with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay for a place in the last 32.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, the 13-time champion and chasing a record-setting 21st major, defeated Alexei Popyrin of Australia 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/3).

The Spaniard now has 101 wins against just two losses at the tournament.

“I was lucky to win that third set, I don’t know how [I did]. The beginning of the match had been very tough too,” said Nadal, who was 2-5 down in the third set, saving two set points.

Up next against Nadal is fellow 34-year-old Richard Gasquet.

The pair first played one another when they were children. As professionals, Nadal leads 16-0.

Djokovic and Nadal are seeded to meet in the semi-finals.

One dangerman for Nadal and Djokovic was removed from the draw when seventh seed Andrey Rublev lost 6-3, 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 3-6, 6-4 to Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

In-form Russian Rublev had defeated Nadal en route to the Monte-Carlo Masters final.

Rublev joins fourth seed and two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem in falling at the first hurdle.

World No. 10 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina thoroughly defeated Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

In the women’s singles, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty marked her return to Paris for the first time since her 2019 title triumph by beating American left-hander Bernarda Pera 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, but said that she was fighting a hip problem.

“I’m not going to hide behind the fact I’m not quite 100 percent,” the 25-year-old said.

Venus Williams, playing the tournament for a 24th time, saw her 89th Grand Slam end as Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova eased to a 6-3, 6-1 win, while Carla Suarez Navarro came close to winning her first match back after recovering from cancer, but bowed out 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 to Sloane Stephens.

China’s Wang Qiang lost her first set to Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, but ultimately won 2-6, 6-4, 7-5.

However, Hsieh yesterday made up for the loss with her Belgian doubles partner, Elise Mertens. They convincingly beat France’s Elixane Lechemia and Elsa Jacquemot 6-2, 6-3.