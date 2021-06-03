World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Tuesday hailed Naomi Osaka as “brave and bold” for withdrawing from the French Open after revealing her struggles with depression and anxiety.
“I support her. I think she was very brave to do that. I’m really sorry that she is going through painful times and suffering mentally, is what I have heard,” said Djokovic after reaching the second round of the tournament. “This was, I must say, a very bold decision from her side.”
World No. 2 Osaka pulled out on Monday after she was fined US$15,000 and threatened with disqualification for refusing to attend news conferences.
Photo: AFP
Ironically, a Roland Garros news conference led to the injury-enforced withdrawal of two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who pulled out after hurting her ankle after finishing her media commitments.
Djokovic launched his campaign for a 19th Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over Tennys Sandgren.
Djokovic saw off world No. 66 Sandgren in straight sets for his fourth win in four meetings with the American.
Photo: AFP
However, a French government COVID-19 curfew of 9pm meant that his evening session match at the 15,000-capacity Court Philippe Chatrier was played out to rows of empty seats.
“It was strange, honestly, but I’m also honored to be the first men’s match, night session, in the history of this tournament,” Djokovic said.
Djokovic, the champion in Paris in 2016, is attempting to become the first man in more than 50 years to win all four Grand Slams multiple times.
The Serb fired 33 winners and broke serve five times as he set up a clash with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay for a place in the last 32.
Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, the 13-time champion and chasing a record-setting 21st major, defeated Alexei Popyrin of Australia 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/3).
The Spaniard now has 101 wins against just two losses at the tournament.
“I was lucky to win that third set, I don’t know how [I did]. The beginning of the match had been very tough too,” said Nadal, who was 2-5 down in the third set, saving two set points.
Up next against Nadal is fellow 34-year-old Richard Gasquet.
The pair first played one another when they were children. As professionals, Nadal leads 16-0.
Djokovic and Nadal are seeded to meet in the semi-finals.
One dangerman for Nadal and Djokovic was removed from the draw when seventh seed Andrey Rublev lost 6-3, 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 3-6, 6-4 to Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.
In-form Russian Rublev had defeated Nadal en route to the Monte-Carlo Masters final.
Rublev joins fourth seed and two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem in falling at the first hurdle.
World No. 10 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina thoroughly defeated Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.
In the women’s singles, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty marked her return to Paris for the first time since her 2019 title triumph by beating American left-hander Bernarda Pera 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, but said that she was fighting a hip problem.
“I’m not going to hide behind the fact I’m not quite 100 percent,” the 25-year-old said.
Venus Williams, playing the tournament for a 24th time, saw her 89th Grand Slam end as Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova eased to a 6-3, 6-1 win, while Carla Suarez Navarro came close to winning her first match back after recovering from cancer, but bowed out 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 to Sloane Stephens.
China’s Wang Qiang lost her first set to Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, but ultimately won 2-6, 6-4, 7-5.
However, Hsieh yesterday made up for the loss with her Belgian doubles partner, Elise Mertens. They convincingly beat France’s Elixane Lechemia and Elsa Jacquemot 6-2, 6-3.
The Taiwan men’s national soccer team and manager Henry Vom are making preparations, including getting vaccinated for COVID-19, to fly to Kuwait tomorrow so that they can compete in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Earlier this week, Vom announced the 27 men who made the roster — mainly players from the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), as well as a few additions that promise to fill out the squad. While in Kuwait, Taiwan are to face other contenders in Group B of the Asian Football Confederation. They face Nepal on Thursday next week, group leaders Australia on June
‘INCREDIBLY BRAVE’: As matches continued yesterday, leading sports stars and fans offered their support to Japan’s Osaka, who said she has been battling depression Leading figures in tennis and sport have rallied to support Naomi Osaka after the women’s world No. 2 withdrew from the French Open in a row about post-match media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam after being fined US$15,000 and threatened with expulsion for refusing to show up at an obligatory news conference on Sunday. On Monday, the four-times Grand Slam champion decided to take matters into her own hands to end the stand-off. “I think now the best
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on Wednesday said that she would not take questions from the media at this year’s French Open, saying that the nature of news conferences puts an undue burden on players’ mental health. Players can be fined up to US$20,000 for skipping a news conference at Grand Slams and Osaka said that she hoped the “considerable amount” that she expected to be fined would go toward a mental health charity. “I’m writing this to say I’m not going to do any press during Roland Garros,” the Japanese world No. 2 wrote on Twitter. “I’ve often felt that
A retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is the fastest female climber of the world’s highest peak, yesterday returned safely from the mountain where climbing teams have been struggling with bad weather and a COVID-19 outbreak. Arthur Muir, 75, scaled the peak earlier this month, beating the record by another American, Bill Burke, at age 67. Tsang Yin-hung (曾燕紅), 45, a former teacher from Hong Kong, scaled the summit from the base camp in 25 hours and 50 minutes, and became the fastest female climber. The record 10 hours