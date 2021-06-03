Devin Booker scored 30 points on Tuesday as the Phoenix Suns left LeBron James and the depleted Los Angeles Lakers facing elimination from the NBA playoffs with a crushing 115-85 victory.
Phoenix took full advantage of the injury absence of the Lakers’ Anthony Davis to dominate the defending NBA champions from early in the first quarter before romping to a comfortable win.
The Suns’ victory leaves them 3-2 ahead in the best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series, meaning the Lakers must win in Los Angeles in Game 6 today to keep their season alive.
Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today
Even with a victory, the Lakers would face a trip back to Arizona for a decisive Game 7, an assignment that must look even more daunting after Tuesday’s blowout loss.
“I feel like every game in this series, the next game is the biggest game,” Booker said. “I think this was a real pivotal game for us. We wanted to protect home court and we came in here and showed that.”
The Lakers took a 10-5 lead early in the first quarter.
However, they trailed for the remainder of the contest, with Phoenix turning the screw with a dominant 21-2 run to start the second quarter.
Phoenix led by 36 points in the third and a disconsolate James left the court well before the end of a grim night for the Lakers.
James led the Los Angeles scoring with 24 points, with Kyle Kuzma adding 15 from the bench. No other Lakers player made double figures.
“We got our ass kicked — it’s that simple,” James said afterward. “We’ve got to be better if we want to force a Game 7. A lot to cover and see what we can do better in Game 6, but they pretty much just kicked our ass, there’s nothing else really to say.”
In other games on Tuesday, it was:
‧ Nuggets 147, Trail Blazers 140
‧ Nets 123, Celtics 109
The Taiwan men’s national soccer team and manager Henry Vom are making preparations, including getting vaccinated for COVID-19, to fly to Kuwait tomorrow so that they can compete in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Earlier this week, Vom announced the 27 men who made the roster — mainly players from the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), as well as a few additions that promise to fill out the squad. While in Kuwait, Taiwan are to face other contenders in Group B of the Asian Football Confederation. They face Nepal on Thursday next week, group leaders Australia on June
‘INCREDIBLY BRAVE’: As matches continued yesterday, leading sports stars and fans offered their support to Japan’s Osaka, who said she has been battling depression Leading figures in tennis and sport have rallied to support Naomi Osaka after the women’s world No. 2 withdrew from the French Open in a row about post-match media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam after being fined US$15,000 and threatened with expulsion for refusing to show up at an obligatory news conference on Sunday. On Monday, the four-times Grand Slam champion decided to take matters into her own hands to end the stand-off. “I think now the best
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on Wednesday said that she would not take questions from the media at this year’s French Open, saying that the nature of news conferences puts an undue burden on players’ mental health. Players can be fined up to US$20,000 for skipping a news conference at Grand Slams and Osaka said that she hoped the “considerable amount” that she expected to be fined would go toward a mental health charity. “I’m writing this to say I’m not going to do any press during Roland Garros,” the Japanese world No. 2 wrote on Twitter. “I’ve often felt that
A retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is the fastest female climber of the world’s highest peak, yesterday returned safely from the mountain where climbing teams have been struggling with bad weather and a COVID-19 outbreak. Arthur Muir, 75, scaled the peak earlier this month, beating the record by another American, Bill Burke, at age 67. Tsang Yin-hung (曾燕紅), 45, a former teacher from Hong Kong, scaled the summit from the base camp in 25 hours and 50 minutes, and became the fastest female climber. The record 10 hours