A basketball fan is facing possible criminal charges after running onto the court during an NBA playoffs game on Monday between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards, with the incident taking place on the heels of a Brooklyn Nets fan being charged with assault.
The fan got past security, jumped and hit the backboard while the teams were at the other end of the floor.
He was tackled by security and did not approach the players, but Philadelphia’s Dwight Howard stood over the fan and started talking to him.
Photo: Tommy Gilligan-USA Today
“During this evening’s game, a fan was apprehended by Capital One Arena Special Police after attempting to breach the court,” Monumental Sports Entertainment said in a statement. “He will be banned from the arena and charges are being pursued with [the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia.”
It was the latest in a string of such incidents, including the Celtics fan who was arrested on Sunday night and banned from the Boston Garden after tossing a plastic water bottle — but not hitting — Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving.
The fan’s full charge is now assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
