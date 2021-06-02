Osaka withdraws from French Open

‘INCREDIBLY BRAVE’: As matches continued yesterday, leading sports stars and fans offered their support to Japan’s Osaka, who said she has been battling depression

Reuters, PARIS





Leading figures in tennis and sport have rallied to support Naomi Osaka after the women’s world No. 2 withdrew from the French Open in a row about post-match media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety.

One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam after being fined US$15,000 and threatened with expulsion for refusing to show up at an obligatory news conference on Sunday.

On Monday, the four-times Grand Slam champion decided to take matters into her own hands to end the stand-off.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning against Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig in their French Open women’s singles match at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” Osaka wrote on Twitter. “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer.”

“The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that,” she said. “Anyone that knows me knows I’m introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I’m often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety.”

Her withdrawal triggered a wave of support from around the sporting world.

Taiwan’s Liang En-shuo serves against France’s Fiona Ferro in their French Open women’s singles match at Roland Garros in Paris yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“So proud of you,” multiple Grand Slam winner Venus Williams wrote on Twitter. “Take care of yourself and see you back winning soon!”

Serena Williams and younger US players Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens also chimed in with messages of support as the focus shifted from Osaka’s responsibilities to her well-being.

Billie Jean King echoed comments from fellow women’s tennis trailblazer Martina Navratilova about the importance of mental health.

“It’s incredibly brave that Naomi Osaka has revealed her truth about her struggle with depression,” King wrote on social media. “Right now, the important thing is that we give her the space and time she needs. We wish her well.”

Japan’s Osaka is expected to be one of the biggest attractions at the Tokyo Olympics which start next month.

The 23-year-old concluded her statement by saying she would be taking some time away from tennis and organizers of that already troubled event will be desperately hoping she will be back on court long before the Games get under way.

Yet Japanese fans and public figures rallied behind her yesterday.

One Twitter user urged Osaka to “take a good, long break.”

“I hope she gets to eat what she wants, watch what she wants and listen to what she wants. I hope she wraps herself up in a fluffy blanket and takes it easy until she feels content,” they wrote.

Former tennis player Ai Sugiyama told a morning show she hoped Osaka’s actions could “make a splash and create an opportunity to talk about athlete’s mental health,” the Sports Hochi reported.

“There’s a big difference between people’s personalities, and I think we need to consider things on a case-by-case basis,” said Sugiyama, who reached a career-high No. 8 world ranking. “I think the system where you absolutely have to turn up and you’re fined if you don’t is a little outdated.”

On the court yesterday, Taiwan’s Liang En-shuo was defeated by France’s Fiona Ferro. Liang rallied in the second set, but ultimately lost 1-6, 6-1, 4-6.

Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady breezed past Anastasija Sevastova to reach the second round and match her best performance at the French Open.

The 13th-seeded American, who has never reached the third round at Roland Garros, won 6-3, 6-3 after breaking Sevastova at love in the final game.

On Monday, Rodger Federerlaunched only his second French Open campaign in six years with an impressive 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 dismissal of Denis Istomin.

Daniil Medvedev, who had lost in the first round in all of his four previous appearances in the tournament, put his poor clay-court form behind him by beating the dangerous Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-3, 7-5.

Serena Williams survived a brief scare against Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu to win 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 in the first official French Open night match.

The 39-year-old, still one behind Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, saved two set points in the first-set tie-break, but dominated from then on.

Defending champion Swiatek, celebrating her 20th birthday, saw off her good friend Kaja Juvan 6-0, 7-5, while fourth seed Sofia Kenin, last year’s losing finalist, battled through, edging out 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Sixth seed Bianca Andreescu was dumped out after losing a marathon first-round match against Slovenia’s world number 85 Tamara Zidansek 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (7/2), 9-7.