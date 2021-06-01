Goodrow fires Lightning past Hurricanes in opener

AP, RALEIGH, North Carolina





Barclay Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal with 7 minutes, 21 seconds left as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Sunday to open their second-round playoff series.

Goodrow put Stanley Cup champions the Lightning ahead for good when he headed left against Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei, then shot from a sharp angle on the left side.

The puck skidded underneath Nedeljkovic’s right pad as it lifted slightly off the ice.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point, center left, scores past Carolina Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, right, in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff series in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sunday. Photo: James Guillory-USA Today

That lead held, with the Lightning holding off Carolina’s final minute with an empty net and extra attacker in a desperate attempt to tie the game.

Instead, the Lightning won a road series opener for the second straight round.

The Lightning swept the first two games in Florida in their six-game first-round series.

Brayden Point added a second-period goal on the power play for Tampa Bay, while Andrei Vasilevskiy was sharp in goal with 37 saves.

Jake Bean scored on a power play early in the third period for Carolina.

AVALANCHE 7, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

AP, DENVER, Colorado

Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scored twice as well-rested Colorado beat Vegas in a skirmish-filled Game 1.

What began as Colorado putting on a passing clinic — racing to a 5-0 lead — descended into one fight after another.

There were a total of 79 penalty minutes between the teams, including four 10-minute misconduct calls and a match penalty on Vegas’ Ryan Reaves, who was later given an attempt-to-injure penalty.

Young defenseman Cale Makar added a goal and three assists, while Brandon Saad and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche, who had an extra burst after nearly a week off following a four-game sweep of St Louis in the first round.

Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves, allowing only William Karlsson’s goal.