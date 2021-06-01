Barclay Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal with 7 minutes, 21 seconds left as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Sunday to open their second-round playoff series.
Goodrow put Stanley Cup champions the Lightning ahead for good when he headed left against Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei, then shot from a sharp angle on the left side.
The puck skidded underneath Nedeljkovic’s right pad as it lifted slightly off the ice.
Photo: James Guillory-USA Today
That lead held, with the Lightning holding off Carolina’s final minute with an empty net and extra attacker in a desperate attempt to tie the game.
Instead, the Lightning won a road series opener for the second straight round.
The Lightning swept the first two games in Florida in their six-game first-round series.
Brayden Point added a second-period goal on the power play for Tampa Bay, while Andrei Vasilevskiy was sharp in goal with 37 saves.
Jake Bean scored on a power play early in the third period for Carolina.
AVALANCHE 7, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1
AP, DENVER, Colorado
Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scored twice as well-rested Colorado beat Vegas in a skirmish-filled Game 1.
What began as Colorado putting on a passing clinic — racing to a 5-0 lead — descended into one fight after another.
There were a total of 79 penalty minutes between the teams, including four 10-minute misconduct calls and a match penalty on Vegas’ Ryan Reaves, who was later given an attempt-to-injure penalty.
Young defenseman Cale Makar added a goal and three assists, while Brandon Saad and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche, who had an extra burst after nearly a week off following a four-game sweep of St Louis in the first round.
Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves, allowing only William Karlsson’s goal.
The NFL is investigating an allegation by former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching position. Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved. He said the comment came after he was initially told that he was “not really a minority.” “I was like: ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe. When Chung asked what the interviewer meant, he was told that he was “not
The Taiwan men’s national soccer team and manager Henry Vom are making preparations, including getting vaccinated for COVID-19, to fly to Kuwait tomorrow so that they can compete in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Earlier this week, Vom announced the 27 men who made the roster — mainly players from the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), as well as a few additions that promise to fill out the squad. While in Kuwait, Taiwan are to face other contenders in Group B of the Asian Football Confederation. They face Nepal on Thursday next week, group leaders Australia on June
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on Wednesday said that she would not take questions from the media at this year’s French Open, saying that the nature of news conferences puts an undue burden on players’ mental health. Players can be fined up to US$20,000 for skipping a news conference at Grand Slams and Osaka said that she hoped the “considerable amount” that she expected to be fined would go toward a mental health charity. “I’m writing this to say I’m not going to do any press during Roland Garros,” the Japanese world No. 2 wrote on Twitter. “I’ve often felt that
Off the soccer field, it is a total mismatch — China’s 1.4 billion population versus Guam’s 170,000 — but the two collide in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday with the US island territory’s squad, which includes high-school and university players, trying to cut their Chinese hosts down to size. Guam are to be massive underdogs and anything other than a Chinese victory in front of a sellout crowd of about 30,000 in Suzhou would be a shock. However, Guam have done something similar before. In 2015 they stunned India — which has the second-biggest population after China — in World