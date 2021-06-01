Copa America in doubt after Argentina ruled out

AP, SAO PAULO, Brazil





The Copa America is without a host nation just two weeks before kickoff after South American soccer body CONMEBOL ruled out Argentina amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the nation.

The announcement on Sunday casts doubt on a tournament which has faced major hurdles since the start of the pandemic last year.

CONMEBOL wrote on Twitter — and it was later confirmed by an official — that it was analyzing “the offer of other nations who showed interest in hosting the continental tournament,” without naming them.

It also said a new host would be announced “soon.”

The Copa America is scheduled to be played between June 13 and July 10. South American teams are already training for the tournament and two rounds of FIFA World Cup qualifiers are starting this week.

Like other continental tournaments, the Copa America was initially scheduled for last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced its postponement.

However, difficulties mounted as COVID-19 continued to strike the region hard and vaccine rollout remained slow.

Argentina is facing a surge of infections, with strict lockdown measures imposed amid a seven-day average of 35,000 cases and 500 deaths. More than 77,000 people have died in the nation as the virus continues to spread.

Colombia was dropped as tournament cohost on May 20 amid a wave of protests against Colombian President Ivan Duque.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said last week that his nation was ready to host the entire tournament after the decision to remove Colombia, but on Sunday that situation changed.

“It is very hard that Copa America is played in Argentina due to the epidemiologic alert situation,” Argentine Minister of the Interior Eduardo de Pedro said in an interview with TV station C5N.

It would have been the first Copa America hosted by two nations.

Qatar, the hosts of next year’s FIFA World Cup, and Australia, both scheduled to play as guests, withdrew in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.