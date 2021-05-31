SPORTS BRIEFS

MOTOGP

Dupasquier dies after crash

Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier yesterday died aged 19 from injuries sustained in a crash on Saturday during qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix, organizers MotoGP announced. “We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier,” MotoGP wrote on Twitter. “On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace,” the statement added. Dupasquier, in his second season in Moto3, fell and was struck by another bike, before sliding along the track. Doctors rushed to the scene and after attending to him for 40 minutes on the circuit had him airlifted to a hospital in Florence. There he underwent chest surgery overnight “for a vascular lesion” and had suffered “severe brain damage,” a hospital spokesman said earlier yesterday.

BOXING

Haney retains WBC title

After dominating the first seven rounds, Devin Haney on Saturday weathered a late surge by Jorge Linares to unanimously outpoint the former three-weight champion and successfully defend his WBC world lightweight title. Haney, the first person to outpoint Linares, won 116-112, 116-112, 115-113 on the judges’ scorecards. Linares staggered the 61kg champion at the end of the 10th round in the 12-round bout. “It was a good shot, but I wasn’t hurt,” Haney said. “Sometimes when you get hit by a good shot you have to be smart, continue the game plan. I did that and got the win.”

BASKETBALL

Former Jazz star Eaton dead

Mark Eaton, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year with the Utah Jazz, has died at age 64, the club announced on Saturday. Eaton had been riding his bicycle in Summit County, Utah, on Friday night before passersby saw the 2.24m former center lying in the road after apparently crashing, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said. Eaton was taken to a hospital where he later died. Authorities said there was no reason to believe a motor vehicle was involved in the incident. Eaton was drafted by the Jazz in the fourth round of the 1982 NBA Draft. He played 11 league seasons, all with the Jazz, and was known as one of the game’s top defensive big men.

BASKETBALL

Bucks sweep Miami

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday managed his first NBA playoff triple-double Saturday and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated Miami 120-103 to sweep the Heat out of the post-season in the opening round. Greek star Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists to spark the Bucks, who were led by 25 points from center Brook Lopez and 22 more off the bench from Bryn Forbes. They await the Brooklyn-Boston series winner in the second round. Elsewhere, the Portland’s Norman Powell matched a career playoff high with 29 points, hitting 11-of-13 from the floor to power the Trail Blazers over the visiting Denver Nuggets 115-95 to level their Western Conference series at two wins each, while the Philadelphia 76ers breezed to a 132-103 victory over the Washington Wizards to seize a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference. Utah Jazz held on to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-111 in game three of their West series.