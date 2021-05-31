MOTOGP
Dupasquier dies after crash
Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier yesterday died aged 19 from injuries sustained in a crash on Saturday during qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix, organizers MotoGP announced. “We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier,” MotoGP wrote on Twitter. “On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace,” the statement added. Dupasquier, in his second season in Moto3, fell and was struck by another bike, before sliding along the track. Doctors rushed to the scene and after attending to him for 40 minutes on the circuit had him airlifted to a hospital in Florence. There he underwent chest surgery overnight “for a vascular lesion” and had suffered “severe brain damage,” a hospital spokesman said earlier yesterday.
BOXING
Haney retains WBC title
After dominating the first seven rounds, Devin Haney on Saturday weathered a late surge by Jorge Linares to unanimously outpoint the former three-weight champion and successfully defend his WBC world lightweight title. Haney, the first person to outpoint Linares, won 116-112, 116-112, 115-113 on the judges’ scorecards. Linares staggered the 61kg champion at the end of the 10th round in the 12-round bout. “It was a good shot, but I wasn’t hurt,” Haney said. “Sometimes when you get hit by a good shot you have to be smart, continue the game plan. I did that and got the win.”
BASKETBALL
Former Jazz star Eaton dead
Mark Eaton, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year with the Utah Jazz, has died at age 64, the club announced on Saturday. Eaton had been riding his bicycle in Summit County, Utah, on Friday night before passersby saw the 2.24m former center lying in the road after apparently crashing, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said. Eaton was taken to a hospital where he later died. Authorities said there was no reason to believe a motor vehicle was involved in the incident. Eaton was drafted by the Jazz in the fourth round of the 1982 NBA Draft. He played 11 league seasons, all with the Jazz, and was known as one of the game’s top defensive big men.
BASKETBALL
Bucks sweep Miami
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday managed his first NBA playoff triple-double Saturday and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated Miami 120-103 to sweep the Heat out of the post-season in the opening round. Greek star Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists to spark the Bucks, who were led by 25 points from center Brook Lopez and 22 more off the bench from Bryn Forbes. They await the Brooklyn-Boston series winner in the second round. Elsewhere, the Portland’s Norman Powell matched a career playoff high with 29 points, hitting 11-of-13 from the floor to power the Trail Blazers over the visiting Denver Nuggets 115-95 to level their Western Conference series at two wins each, while the Philadelphia 76ers breezed to a 132-103 victory over the Washington Wizards to seize a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference. Utah Jazz held on to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-111 in game three of their West series.
Some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws are posing unusual problems at the Tokyo Olympic Games, from the coach who cannot touch a firearm to strict limits on ammunition. For Goran Maksimovic, the extent of Japan’s restrictions only became clear when he arrived to coach the national team and found he could not lay a finger on a gun, let alone fire one. “I was very surprised in the beginning,” said the Serb, a 10m air rifle gold medalist at the 1988 Seoul Games. Just 500 people can own an air pistol in Japan, whose history of controlling guns and other weapons dates
Dina Asher-Smith on Sunday shocked US sprinting sensation Sha’Carri Richardson to win the women’s 100m in the first Diamond League meet of the season. Gateshead, England, stepped in to host the pre-Olympic event after Rabat pulled out because of COVID-19 restrictions in Morocco. There are only six Diamond League meetings after Gateshead before the Olympic Games in Japan, which start on July 23. After the season last year was badly disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, there is no shortage of athletes in search of top-quality competition. Britain’s Asher-Smith, 25, crossed the line to take gold in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson
The NFL is investigating an allegation by former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching position. Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved. He said the comment came after he was initially told that he was “not really a minority.” “I was like: ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe. When Chung asked what the interviewer meant, he was told that he was “not
The Taiwan men’s national soccer team and manager Henry Vom are making preparations, including getting vaccinated for COVID-19, to fly to Kuwait tomorrow so that they can compete in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Earlier this week, Vom announced the 27 men who made the roster — mainly players from the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), as well as a few additions that promise to fill out the squad. While in Kuwait, Taiwan are to face other contenders in Group B of the Asian Football Confederation. They face Nepal on Thursday next week, group leaders Australia on June