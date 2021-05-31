The Otago Highlanders yesterday overcame a COVID-19 disruption to beat the Melbourne Rebels 42-27 in Sydney, but ended inches short of a crucial bonus point in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.
Without the maximum points, the unbeaten Highlanders slipped to fourth place, a point behind the Canterbury Crusaders and two points behind the Auckland Blues and Wellington Hurricanes with only two rounds to play.
The Highlanders were forced to make a rushed trip to Sydney on Friday after a COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne prevented the Rebels traveling to New Zealand.
In what became an away game for both sides, the Otago club led 35-27 with four minutes remaining, needing two further tries for a bonus point.
Billy Harmon scored one and in the final play of the game Aaron Smith dived for the crucial try only to lose the ball a fraction short of the line.
In a competition where bonus points are vital it would be difficult for the Highlanders to make the final, although the Blues and Hurricanes still have to face the Queensland Reds who ended the Waikato Chiefs chances of making the top two on Saturday.
“We came here with a purpose and really tried to chase that bonus point and pulled up just short at the end,” Highlanders captain Ash Dixon said.
“I’m stoked we got the win but disappointed we didn’t get that try at the end,” he added.
The Highlanders made a flying start with Michael Collins scoring from a Smith chip kick in the second minute.
Sio Tomkinson followed with a try from turnover ball and Mitch Hunt converted both to put the Highlanders 14-0 ahead.
The Rebels came back with tries to Marika Koroibete and Cabous Eloff, with big prop Eloff’s try coming a minute after he crossed the line for the first time and then admitted to the referee he had knocked the ball on.
A Matt Toomua penalty three minutes after halftime put the Rebels ahead 15-14, but when Jason Uelese was sent off for repeated infringements the Highlanders struck hard.
They turned down the penalty for a scrum, which produced a penalty try and followed with tries to Josh Dickson and a solo effort from Jona Nareki to race to a 35-15 lead, while Uelese was off the field.
The Highlanders were 5-2 up on the try count and in line for maximum points — a team must score three tries more than their opponents for the bonus — when the Rebels struck back with a try to Matt Gibbon and second five-pointer for Koroibete.
The Highlanders’ late charge could produce only one more try as they fell just short of the vital extra point.
Some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws are posing unusual problems at the Tokyo Olympic Games, from the coach who cannot touch a firearm to strict limits on ammunition. For Goran Maksimovic, the extent of Japan’s restrictions only became clear when he arrived to coach the national team and found he could not lay a finger on a gun, let alone fire one. “I was very surprised in the beginning,” said the Serb, a 10m air rifle gold medalist at the 1988 Seoul Games. Just 500 people can own an air pistol in Japan, whose history of controlling guns and other weapons dates
Dina Asher-Smith on Sunday shocked US sprinting sensation Sha’Carri Richardson to win the women’s 100m in the first Diamond League meet of the season. Gateshead, England, stepped in to host the pre-Olympic event after Rabat pulled out because of COVID-19 restrictions in Morocco. There are only six Diamond League meetings after Gateshead before the Olympic Games in Japan, which start on July 23. After the season last year was badly disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, there is no shortage of athletes in search of top-quality competition. Britain’s Asher-Smith, 25, crossed the line to take gold in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson
The NFL is investigating an allegation by former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching position. Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved. He said the comment came after he was initially told that he was “not really a minority.” “I was like: ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe. When Chung asked what the interviewer meant, he was told that he was “not
The Taiwan men’s national soccer team and manager Henry Vom are making preparations, including getting vaccinated for COVID-19, to fly to Kuwait tomorrow so that they can compete in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Earlier this week, Vom announced the 27 men who made the roster — mainly players from the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), as well as a few additions that promise to fill out the squad. While in Kuwait, Taiwan are to face other contenders in Group B of the Asian Football Confederation. They face Nepal on Thursday next week, group leaders Australia on June