World No. 2 Naomi Osaka yesterday let her racket do the talking at the French Open when she reached the second round with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig.
The 23-year-old Japanese star, a four-time Grand Slam title winner, has refused to carry out media obligations at the tournament, claiming news conferences are detrimental to her mental health.
She did agree to a quick on-court television interview after her win.
Photo: Reuters
“For me, playing on clay is a work in progress,” said the reigning US and Australian Open champion on a sun-kissed Court Philippe Chatrier.
“Hopefully the more I play, the better I will become. It’s a beautiful court. I’ve only played two matches here, one before the roof and one now, so hopefully I’ll keep it going,” she said.
Osaka, who has never advanced past the third round in Paris, fired 39 winners, but committed 35 unforced errors against her 63rd-ranked opponent.
Next up for the second seed is another Romanian player, Ana Bogdan.
Former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber’s poor record at the Roland Garros had no help when the German was knocked out in the first round by Ukrainian qualifier Anhelina Kalinina.
In an indication that the 26th seed, who has never made it past the quarter-finals here despite winning the other three Grand Slams once each, is not a top name on clay, Kerber was scheduled to play on the outside court 14.
She bowed out with a 6-2 6-4 defeat for her third first-round loss in a row on the Paris dirt.
In her past six tries she has failed to make it past the opening round on five occasions.
Additional reporting by Reuters
