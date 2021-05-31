Everest record-making climbers return safely

AP, KATHMANDU





A retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is the fastest female climber of the world’s highest peak, yesterday returned safely from the mountain where climbing teams have been struggling with bad weather and a COVID-19 outbreak.

Arthur Muir, 75, scaled the peak earlier this month, beating the record by another American, Bill Burke, at age 67.

Tsang Yin-hung (曾燕紅), 45, a former teacher from Hong Kong, scaled the summit from the base camp in 25 hours and 50 minutes, and became the fastest female climber. The record 10 hours and 56 minutes is held by a Sherpa guide, Lakpa Gelu.

Hong Kong’s Tsang Yin-hung, 45, who scaled Mount Everest in less than 26 hours, waves upon her arrival from the mountain in Kathmandu, Nepal, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Another record came from 46-year-old Zhang Hong (張洪) of China, who became the first blind man in Asia and the third in the world to climb Mount Everest.

A climbing accident in 2019, when he hurt his ankle falling off a ladder, did not deter Muir from attempting to scale the peak again. The retired lawyer, who began mountaineering late in life, said he was scared and anxious during his latest adventure.

“You realize how big a mountain it is, how dangerous it is, how many things that could go wrong. Yeah, it makes you nervous, it makes you know some anxiety there and maybe little bit of scared,” Muir told reporters in Kathmandu.

“I was just surprised when I actually got to there [summit], but I was too tired to stand up, and in my summit pictures I am sitting down,” he said.

Muir began mountaineering at age 68 with trips to South America and Alaska before attempting Everest in 2019, when he fell off the aluminum ladder.

Married and a father of three, Muir has six grandchildren. The most recent one — a boy — was born while he was still on the mountains during this expedition.

Tsang made only two stops between the base camp, located at 5,300m, to the 8,849m summit to change.

She was lucky because there were barely any climbers on the way to the highest camp at the South Col. After that, on her way to the summit, she met only climbers making their descent, which did not slow her speed climb.

“I just feel kind of relief and happy because I am not looking for breaking a record,” she said. “I feel relieved because I can prove my work to my friends, to my students.”

Zhang completed his Himalayan feat on Monday last week along with three high-altitude guides, and returned to the base camp on Thursday.

Born in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing, Zhang lost his sight at the age of 21 due to glaucoma.

“No matter if you’re disabled or normal, whether you have lost your eyesight or you have no legs or hands, it doesn’t matter as long as you have a strong mind, you can always complete a thing that other people [say] you can’t,” Zhang said.

Additional reporting by Reuters