SPORTS BRIRFS

Agencies





CYCLING

Yates wins stage 19

British cyclist Simon Yates on Friday attacked on the steep ascent to the finish to win the 19th stage of the Giro d’Italia and made only a dent on Egan Bernal’s overall lead with two days remaining. Yates, who rides for Team BikeExchange, attacked with more than 6km to go and held off the field on the double-digit gradient to the Alpe di Mera finish. Joao Almeida was second at the end of the 166km leg from Abbiategrasso, 11 seconds behind Yates. Bernal did not respond to Yates and merely managed the gap. The Colombian finished third, 28 seconds behind. Yates remained third overall, 2 minutes, 49 seconds behind Bernal, who increased his lead slightly over second-placed Damiano Caruso to 2 minutes, 29 seconds.

CRICKET

IPL to finish in UAE

The Indian Premier League (IPL), suspended as amid a COVID-19 outbreak in India, is to be finished in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September and October, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said yesterday. The world’s richest cricket tournament was half-finished when it was halted on May 4 after players and team officials caught the disease, despite being in biosecure bubbles.

ATHLETICS

Bednarek edges De Grasse

Kenneth Bednarek of the US edged Canadian Andre de Grasse by 0.01 seconds in a scintillating 200m race at the Doha Diamond League meeting on Friday. Bednarek was pushed all the way, but won in 19.88 seconds ahead of De Grasse, whose compatriot Aaron Brown was third in 20.25 seconds on a hot and humid night in the Qatari capital. Bednarek was delighted with the win, even though he said he was “a bit nervous.” De Grasse saw the race as a step in the right direction. “I’ll try to do better in the next one, and I am happy [to go to] Tokyo” for the Olympics, he said. In the other highly anticipated race, Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the women’s 100m. Fraser-Pryce, 34, ran 10.84 seconds, ahead of Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare (10.90 seconds) with Javianne Oliver of the US finishing third in 11.03 seconds.

SOCCER

Maradona probe delayed

The interrogation of a medical team under formal investigation for manslaughter over the death of Diego Maradona in Argentina last year has been delayed until June 14, sources said on Friday. The seven members of Maradona’s medical team were due to be questioned tomorrow by investigating judges, who would then decide whether charges should be brought against them.

SOCCER

Neymar ridicules Nike claim

Neymar on Friday said a claim by Nike that it parted ways with him last year because he refused to cooperate with its internal investigation into an employee’s accusation he sexually assaulted her was an “absurd lie.” In a statement on Instagram, the Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star said that to “state that my contract was terminated because I did not contribute in good faith to an investigation, is an absurd lie. I was not given the opportunity to defend myself. I was not given the opportunity to know who this person was that was allegedly offended. I don’t even know her. I’ve never had any kind of relationship or approach with this person.” The statement came a day after Nike said it had ended its sponsorship deal with Neymar over the alleged 2016 incident and his failure to cooperate with its internal investigation.