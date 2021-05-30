CYCLING
Yates wins stage 19
British cyclist Simon Yates on Friday attacked on the steep ascent to the finish to win the 19th stage of the Giro d’Italia and made only a dent on Egan Bernal’s overall lead with two days remaining. Yates, who rides for Team BikeExchange, attacked with more than 6km to go and held off the field on the double-digit gradient to the Alpe di Mera finish. Joao Almeida was second at the end of the 166km leg from Abbiategrasso, 11 seconds behind Yates. Bernal did not respond to Yates and merely managed the gap. The Colombian finished third, 28 seconds behind. Yates remained third overall, 2 minutes, 49 seconds behind Bernal, who increased his lead slightly over second-placed Damiano Caruso to 2 minutes, 29 seconds.
CRICKET
IPL to finish in UAE
The Indian Premier League (IPL), suspended as amid a COVID-19 outbreak in India, is to be finished in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September and October, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said yesterday. The world’s richest cricket tournament was half-finished when it was halted on May 4 after players and team officials caught the disease, despite being in biosecure bubbles.
ATHLETICS
Bednarek edges De Grasse
Kenneth Bednarek of the US edged Canadian Andre de Grasse by 0.01 seconds in a scintillating 200m race at the Doha Diamond League meeting on Friday. Bednarek was pushed all the way, but won in 19.88 seconds ahead of De Grasse, whose compatriot Aaron Brown was third in 20.25 seconds on a hot and humid night in the Qatari capital. Bednarek was delighted with the win, even though he said he was “a bit nervous.” De Grasse saw the race as a step in the right direction. “I’ll try to do better in the next one, and I am happy [to go to] Tokyo” for the Olympics, he said. In the other highly anticipated race, Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the women’s 100m. Fraser-Pryce, 34, ran 10.84 seconds, ahead of Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare (10.90 seconds) with Javianne Oliver of the US finishing third in 11.03 seconds.
SOCCER
Maradona probe delayed
The interrogation of a medical team under formal investigation for manslaughter over the death of Diego Maradona in Argentina last year has been delayed until June 14, sources said on Friday. The seven members of Maradona’s medical team were due to be questioned tomorrow by investigating judges, who would then decide whether charges should be brought against them.
SOCCER
Neymar ridicules Nike claim
Neymar on Friday said a claim by Nike that it parted ways with him last year because he refused to cooperate with its internal investigation into an employee’s accusation he sexually assaulted her was an “absurd lie.” In a statement on Instagram, the Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star said that to “state that my contract was terminated because I did not contribute in good faith to an investigation, is an absurd lie. I was not given the opportunity to defend myself. I was not given the opportunity to know who this person was that was allegedly offended. I don’t even know her. I’ve never had any kind of relationship or approach with this person.” The statement came a day after Nike said it had ended its sponsorship deal with Neymar over the alleged 2016 incident and his failure to cooperate with its internal investigation.
Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100km cross-country mountain race in China, state media said yesterday. The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin in northwestern Gansu Province on Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported. Xinhua news agency confirmed that the death toll had risen to 21, citing the local rescue command headquarters. State broadcaster China Central Television also reported that the final missing competitor had been found dead. Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen said
Some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws are posing unusual problems at the Tokyo Olympic Games, from the coach who cannot touch a firearm to strict limits on ammunition. For Goran Maksimovic, the extent of Japan’s restrictions only became clear when he arrived to coach the national team and found he could not lay a finger on a gun, let alone fire one. “I was very surprised in the beginning,” said the Serb, a 10m air rifle gold medalist at the 1988 Seoul Games. Just 500 people can own an air pistol in Japan, whose history of controlling guns and other weapons dates
Dina Asher-Smith on Sunday shocked US sprinting sensation Sha’Carri Richardson to win the women’s 100m in the first Diamond League meet of the season. Gateshead, England, stepped in to host the pre-Olympic event after Rabat pulled out because of COVID-19 restrictions in Morocco. There are only six Diamond League meetings after Gateshead before the Olympic Games in Japan, which start on July 23. After the season last year was badly disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, there is no shortage of athletes in search of top-quality competition. Britain’s Asher-Smith, 25, crossed the line to take gold in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson
The NFL is investigating an allegation by former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching position. Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved. He said the comment came after he was initially told that he was “not really a minority.” “I was like: ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe. When Chung asked what the interviewer meant, he was told that he was “not