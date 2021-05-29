Hurricanes blow away Western Force in Napier

AFP, WELLINGTON





The Wellington Hurricanes yesterday crushed the Western Force 43-6 in Napier, as New Zealand teams continued to dominate their Australian rivals in Super Rugby Trans Tasman.

The Hurricanes scored seven unanswered tries, including two to Salese Rayasi, in a match where the Force barely threatened.

The result leaves Australian teams without a win against their New Zealand rivals, with Force captain Kyle Godwin saying it was frustrating to see his side go down so limply.

Godwin said the Force failed to deploy their attacking threat and “went into our shell” against the New Zealanders.

“We were our own worst enemy and they capitalized on our mistakes,” he said. “We didn’t stick to our structure, we didn’t stick to our game plan, and we got well and truly beaten.”

Flyhalf Domingo Miotti opened the scoring for the Force with two penalties, before the hosts hit back with an eye-catching try from prop Asafo Aumua.

Aumua swooped on an overthrown Force lineout ball and broke through two tackles as he ran from deep within his own half to score.

Winger Salese Rayasi followed up with a diving effort in the corner, then Du’Plessis Kirifi broke through the Force defense to make it 19-6 at halftime.

The Hurricanes backs produced some slick passing to send winger Wes Goosen over shortly after the restart and Rayasi put the result beyond doubt with a length-of-the-pitch intercept try.

Force lock Jeremy Thrush was unlucky to have a try disallowed for an obstruction in the buildup and Ngani Laumape rubbed salt in the wound with another long-distance try for the Hurricanes.

Jordie Barrett completed the rout with a five-pointer after the siren.