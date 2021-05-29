The Wellington Hurricanes yesterday crushed the Western Force 43-6 in Napier, as New Zealand teams continued to dominate their Australian rivals in Super Rugby Trans Tasman.
The Hurricanes scored seven unanswered tries, including two to Salese Rayasi, in a match where the Force barely threatened.
The result leaves Australian teams without a win against their New Zealand rivals, with Force captain Kyle Godwin saying it was frustrating to see his side go down so limply.
Godwin said the Force failed to deploy their attacking threat and “went into our shell” against the New Zealanders.
“We were our own worst enemy and they capitalized on our mistakes,” he said. “We didn’t stick to our structure, we didn’t stick to our game plan, and we got well and truly beaten.”
Flyhalf Domingo Miotti opened the scoring for the Force with two penalties, before the hosts hit back with an eye-catching try from prop Asafo Aumua.
Aumua swooped on an overthrown Force lineout ball and broke through two tackles as he ran from deep within his own half to score.
Winger Salese Rayasi followed up with a diving effort in the corner, then Du’Plessis Kirifi broke through the Force defense to make it 19-6 at halftime.
The Hurricanes backs produced some slick passing to send winger Wes Goosen over shortly after the restart and Rayasi put the result beyond doubt with a length-of-the-pitch intercept try.
Force lock Jeremy Thrush was unlucky to have a try disallowed for an obstruction in the buildup and Ngani Laumape rubbed salt in the wound with another long-distance try for the Hurricanes.
Jordie Barrett completed the rout with a five-pointer after the siren.
Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100km cross-country mountain race in China, state media said yesterday. The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin in northwestern Gansu Province on Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported. Xinhua news agency confirmed that the death toll had risen to 21, citing the local rescue command headquarters. State broadcaster China Central Television also reported that the final missing competitor had been found dead. Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen said
Some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws are posing unusual problems at the Tokyo Olympic Games, from the coach who cannot touch a firearm to strict limits on ammunition. For Goran Maksimovic, the extent of Japan’s restrictions only became clear when he arrived to coach the national team and found he could not lay a finger on a gun, let alone fire one. “I was very surprised in the beginning,” said the Serb, a 10m air rifle gold medalist at the 1988 Seoul Games. Just 500 people can own an air pistol in Japan, whose history of controlling guns and other weapons dates
Dina Asher-Smith on Sunday shocked US sprinting sensation Sha’Carri Richardson to win the women’s 100m in the first Diamond League meet of the season. Gateshead, England, stepped in to host the pre-Olympic event after Rabat pulled out because of COVID-19 restrictions in Morocco. There are only six Diamond League meetings after Gateshead before the Olympic Games in Japan, which start on July 23. After the season last year was badly disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, there is no shortage of athletes in search of top-quality competition. Britain’s Asher-Smith, 25, crossed the line to take gold in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson
The NFL is investigating an allegation by former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching position. Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved. He said the comment came after he was initially told that he was “not really a minority.” “I was like: ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe. When Chung asked what the interviewer meant, he was told that he was “not