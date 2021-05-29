Hurricanes rally to eliminate Predators

AP, NASHVILLE, Tennessee





The Carolina Hurricanes finally figured out how to beat the Nashville Predators in overtime — score quickly — and now they are into the second round.

Sebastian Aho on Thursday scored his second goal of the game 1 minute, 6 seconds into overtime as the Hurricanes advanced with a 4-3 comeback victory over the Nashville Predators in Game 6.

It was their second straight overtime win to finish off the series with both winning goals scored within the first couple of minutes.

Sebastian Aho, left, and Brock McGinn, center front, of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrate scoring past Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros, right, in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup playoff in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

The Hurricanes next play defending champions Tampa Bay, the third seeds in the Central Division.

They trailed 3-1 in the second period, the first time in the series that Carolina had trailed by more than a goal.

“It just shows that there’s no quit in this team and we have that confidence that we’re still in the game, even though we [were] down a goal in the third,” Aho said.

Carolina won their fourth straight game with a chance to end a series. The Hurricanes are 12-10 in franchise history in clinching games and they improved to 5-2 on the road in Game 6 with a 3-2 lead.

Aho stunned the largest crowd to see an NHL game this year when he scored so quickly after overtime started for the fourth straight game in the series. Defenseman Jaccob Slavin shot the puck and Aho tipped it in.

“It was pretty awesome I think just to not have to play too much longer,” Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton said. “We were all pretty happy about that. I think [we] just said stick to our game and didn’t say too much. It was great play and good shot, good tip. Very happy.”

Slavin said the key in overtime is just throwing pucks toward the net and anything can happen.

“That’s huge,” Slavin said. “On to the next series.”

Brock McGinn and Hamilton each had a goal and assist for Carolina.

Nashville led 3-1 in the second period and 3-2 in the third when the Hurricanes spent much of the period in front of Nashville goalie Juuse Saros.

Hamilton tied it with 6:01 left in regulation after Saros stopped the Canes’ first 13 shots in the period. He scored from the right edge off a pass from Slavin off a faceoff.

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said that they just had to win a period after having only 14 shots through two periods.

“Then we had momentum,” Brind’Amour said. “Obviously, got the faceoff win, and it ended up in the net. It’s all good.”

Nashville fell to 1-10 in series when trailing 3-2, while the Predators are 7-8 in Game 6.

Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist. Ryan Johansen and Nick Cousins also scored for Nashville. Saros finished with 27 saves.

“It was probably a little more on us and how we sat back, and didn’t have enough poise and continue to make plays, and have the pace that we were having in the second period especially,” Johansen said. “That was kind of what we wanted to get back to in overtime, and obviously they scored early on.”

In Toronto, Nick Suzuki scored 59 seconds into overtime as Montreal beat Toronto 4-3, rebounding after blowing a three-goal lead to force Game 6.

Cole Caufield intercepted Alex Galchenyuk’s pass in Montreal’s zone and moved in with Suzuki on a two-on-none. Suzuki made a pass to Caufield after crossing into Toronto’s zone, got the puck back from his rookie teammate and beat Jack Campbell to the blocker side.

Joel Armia scored twice, Jesperi Kotkaniemi added a goal and Carey Price made 32 saves to help Montreal cut Toronto’s lead to 3-2.

Jake Muzzin scored twice for Toronto. Zach Hyman had a goal and Campbell stopped 26 shots.