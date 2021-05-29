Anthony Davis on Thursday scored 34 points and 11 rebounds, while LeBron James delivered 21 points and nine assists as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the short-handed Phoenix Suns 109-95 in a heated Western Conference playoff game.
Davis is looking like his old self again and James’ balky knee is not the biggest injury story of the series anymore as the Lakers grabbed a 2-1 series lead in the opening round of the playoffs.
Dennis Schroder finished with 20 points and four assists for the Lakers, who hosted a playoff game for the first time since 2013 at the Staples Center.
“It’s a beautiful thing,” James said of the 7,800 fans in attendance. “It was a special night and we just tried to reward our fans for the loyalty they have for us, and just try to play the game the right way.”
The game got physical in the final moments as Suns star Devin Booker was ejected for pushing Schroder on a drive to the basket with 35 seconds left.
Officials then ejected the Suns’ Jae Crowder for arguing with Schroder.
After the game Davis called Booker a “dirty” player.
“That’s a dirty play,” Davis said. “Dennis could have got really hurt like that... That can’t happen. Hard fouls we accept ... but to blatantly push a guy with two hands out of the air, that’s a scary play.”
Davis stepped up his play after a poor shooting performance in Game 1 that saw him score just 13 points.
“Game 1 was on me. I decided to come out more aggressive,” Davis said.
The Suns do not have an answer for stopping Davis or James, who is playing with a sore ankle.
Deandre Ayton scored a team-high 22 points, Booker added 19 points and Cameron Payne contributed 15 points for the Suns.
In Miami, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks grabbed a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series with a 113-84 thrashing of the Miami Heat.
Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have carried the offensive load for the Bucks in the series, but they also got plenty of help from their supporting cast as six Milwaukee players finished in double figures.
Middleton scored 22 points, Jrue Holiday had 19 points and 12 assists, while Brook Lopez chipped in 13 points for the Bucks.
Milwaukee are on the verge of sweeping the Heat, who reached the NBA Finals last season.
“I’m not surprised that we’re able to win a game because once we focus on ourselves, play together, have fun and be tough, good things are going to happen, and in these three games, good things have happened for us,” Antetokounmpo said.
Milwaukee can wrap up the best-of-seven series with a win in Game 4 today in Miami.
One of the biggest differences in the Eastern Conference series is the top players on the Bucks have consistently outplayed Miami’s key duo of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.
Butler finished with 19 points and Adebayo had 17 for the Heat.
“We control what we can control, and that’s how we play, that’s how we prepare, how we compete ... but we’ve got our work cut out for us,” Butler said.
Milwaukee seem determined to erase the memory of being beaten by the Heat in two previous playoff meetings in 2013 and last year.
In Portland, Oregon, Nikola Jokic had 36 points and Austin Rivers scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-115 to take a 2-1 series lead.
Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100km cross-country mountain race in China, state media said yesterday. The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin in northwestern Gansu Province on Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported. Xinhua news agency confirmed that the death toll had risen to 21, citing the local rescue command headquarters. State broadcaster China Central Television also reported that the final missing competitor had been found dead. Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen said
Some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws are posing unusual problems at the Tokyo Olympic Games, from the coach who cannot touch a firearm to strict limits on ammunition. For Goran Maksimovic, the extent of Japan’s restrictions only became clear when he arrived to coach the national team and found he could not lay a finger on a gun, let alone fire one. “I was very surprised in the beginning,” said the Serb, a 10m air rifle gold medalist at the 1988 Seoul Games. Just 500 people can own an air pistol in Japan, whose history of controlling guns and other weapons dates
Dina Asher-Smith on Sunday shocked US sprinting sensation Sha’Carri Richardson to win the women’s 100m in the first Diamond League meet of the season. Gateshead, England, stepped in to host the pre-Olympic event after Rabat pulled out because of COVID-19 restrictions in Morocco. There are only six Diamond League meetings after Gateshead before the Olympic Games in Japan, which start on July 23. After the season last year was badly disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, there is no shortage of athletes in search of top-quality competition. Britain’s Asher-Smith, 25, crossed the line to take gold in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson
The NFL is investigating an allegation by former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching position. Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved. He said the comment came after he was initially told that he was “not really a minority.” “I was like: ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe. When Chung asked what the interviewer meant, he was told that he was “not