Team Israel Start-up Nation rider Dan Martin on Wednesday made a solo break to win the 17th stage of the Giro d’Italia, with Team Ineos Grenadiers rider Egan Bernal struggling in the mountains, but holding onto the leader’s pink jersey.
Martin, 34, resisted his rivals superbly on the final climb — more than 11.2km with an average gradient of 9.8 percent — to snatch his first Giro success, which completed his collection after stage wins on the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana.
Martin crossed the finish line alone, 13 seconds ahead of Team Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Joao Almeida, with Team BikeExchange rider Simon Yates in third, 30 seconds behind the leader.
Photo: AFP
“I have no words to describe this success,” Martin said, after the 193km ride between Canazei and a summit finish at Sega di Ala in the north of Italy.
“I came to the Giro to do well in the GC [general classification] and try to win a stage. Today, I wanted to go on the attack and enter in the breakaway,” Martin said. “I didn’t think the peloton would let me go on the attack, but my team did a great job to help me. I have to thank them. I needed a climb like this and the sun to do well.”
Bernal appeared vulnerable for the first time since the race got underway in Turin. He lost time in the final climb, but he still holds the lead with the race finishing in Milan on Sunday.
Photo: AFP
Bernal lost nearly a minute to Yates, but held almost all of his lead on Team Bahrain Victorious rider Damiano Caruso, overall second at 2 minutes, 21 seconds.
Yates moved up from fifth to third place, at 3 minutes, 23 seconds.
“Today was not my best day, but I didn’t lose much time, just a few seconds from Caruso,” 2019 Tour de France winner Bernal said. “In the end, it’s another day out, now let’s think about tomorrow.”
“Yates went very fast. He rode an impressive climb,” Bernal said. “I tried to follow him and maybe I was wrong to follow him immediately. This Giro ends in Milan. Every day you can lose or gain a lot of time — I have to stay focused.”
As the sun returned after days of rain and freezing conditions, Team EF Education–Nippo rider Hugh Carthy, Team Astana–Premier Tech rider Aleksandr Vlasov and Team DSM rider Romain Bardet were edged out by their podium rivals, with the trio now more than six minutes behind Bernal in the standings.
After Tuesday’s rest day, the race had an animated start and was played out in the final climb with Yates’ Team BikeExchange pursuing a breakaway of 19 riders.
Among a small group of riders, Martin started the climb with a lead of 1 minute, 15 seconds.
The rider’s career wins were two “monuments”: the Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2013 and the Tour de Lombardy the following year.
Team Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Remco Evenepoel, making his comeback nine months after a serious crash, again took a tumble.
Evenepoel went over the security barrier in a mass fall on the descent down the San Valentino Pass that involved six other riders, including Team Trek–Segafredo rider Giulio Ciccone.
After several minutes, the 21-year-old managed to get back on his bike and head toward the finish line 28km away at Sega di Ala.
Evenepoel fractured his pelvis after hitting a bridge wall and plunging into a ravine during the Tour of Lombardy in Italy in August last year.
Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100km cross-country mountain race in China, state media said yesterday. The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin in northwestern Gansu Province on Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported. Xinhua news agency confirmed that the death toll had risen to 21, citing the local rescue command headquarters. State broadcaster China Central Television also reported that the final missing competitor had been found dead. Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen said
Some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws are posing unusual problems at the Tokyo Olympic Games, from the coach who cannot touch a firearm to strict limits on ammunition. For Goran Maksimovic, the extent of Japan’s restrictions only became clear when he arrived to coach the national team and found he could not lay a finger on a gun, let alone fire one. “I was very surprised in the beginning,” said the Serb, a 10m air rifle gold medalist at the 1988 Seoul Games. Just 500 people can own an air pistol in Japan, whose history of controlling guns and other weapons dates
Dina Asher-Smith on Sunday shocked US sprinting sensation Sha’Carri Richardson to win the women’s 100m in the first Diamond League meet of the season. Gateshead, England, stepped in to host the pre-Olympic event after Rabat pulled out because of COVID-19 restrictions in Morocco. There are only six Diamond League meetings after Gateshead before the Olympic Games in Japan, which start on July 23. After the season last year was badly disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, there is no shortage of athletes in search of top-quality competition. Britain’s Asher-Smith, 25, crossed the line to take gold in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson
The NFL is investigating an allegation by former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching position. Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved. He said the comment came after he was initially told that he was “not really a minority.” “I was like: ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe. When Chung asked what the interviewer meant, he was told that he was “not