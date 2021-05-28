Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on Wednesday said that she would not take questions from the media at this year’s French Open, saying that the nature of news conferences puts an undue burden on players’ mental health.
Players can be fined up to US$20,000 for skipping a news conference at Grand Slams and Osaka said that she hoped the “considerable amount” that she expected to be fined would go toward a mental health charity.
“I’m writing this to say I’m not going to do any press during Roland Garros,” the Japanese world No. 2 wrote on Twitter. “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health, and this rings true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one.”
Photo: Reuters
“We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds, and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me,” Osaka said.
Expecting players to answer questions after losses amounted to “kicking a person while they’re down,” she added.
Earlier this week, Osaka, 23, made headlines when sports business Web site Sportico reported that she had earned US$55.2 million over the past 12 months, a record haul for a female athlete.
Qualifiers at the French Open are underway, while the main draw is set to start on Sunday and the final is to take place on June 13.
The clay-court Grand Slam has never been a happy hunting ground for Osaka, who skipped the event last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In her four appearances, she has not gone past the third round.
The decision was “nothing personal” against Roland Garros, Osaka said, adding that she has had a friendly relationship with many of the tour’s journalists.
She said she hoped that tournaments would reconsider their approach.
She later post on Twitter a video of former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch famously repeating the line: “I’m just here, so I won’t get fined,” at a pre-Super Bowl news conference in 2015.
Osaka has in the past used her platform and considerable media attention to highlight issues of police violence and racial inequality.
