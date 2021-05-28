Off the soccer field, it is a total mismatch — China’s 1.4 billion population versus Guam’s 170,000 — but the two collide in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday with the US island territory’s squad, which includes high-school and university players, trying to cut their Chinese hosts down to size.
Guam are to be massive underdogs and anything other than a Chinese victory in front of a sellout crowd of about 30,000 in Suzhou would be a shock.
However, Guam have done something similar before. In 2015 they stunned India — which has the second-biggest population after China — in World Cup qualifying.
It did not bring them a maiden World Cup appearance, but it lifted Asian soccer’s smallest member association to 146th in the FIFA rankings. Guam are now 198th of 210 teams.
Underlining the scale of the task against China, Guam’s comparatively miniscule population means the national side only has about 50 players to choose from, Guam Football Association president Valentino San Gil said by telephone.
Of the current squad, a couple of players are in semi-professional or professional soccer in the US, but most play in Guam’s domestic league — while juggling full-time jobs — or university soccer in the US.
One of their players, Eduardo Pedemonte, is to graduate from high school this year, and there are two sets of brothers.
The Western Pacific island might be a US territory, but soccer, rather than baseball or basketball, is its popular sport, San Gil said.
“Here we just play football year-round because our weather permits,” he added, in a nod to the beaches and sun that make Guam a tourist destination.
Guam has invested in its soccer infrastructure and also brought in coaches from abroad.
“That’s why our football quality has improved over the years,” San Gil said.
Guam are bottom of the qualifying group with five defeats in as many games and a goal-difference of minus-17, and cannot qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
However, while they could be said to have overachieved in the past, the opposite is true of China.
The Chinese have ambitions to win a World Cup, but are 77th in the FIFA rankings and a distant second behind Syria in the group. Only the top team is guaranteed to reach the next stage on the road to Qatar.
As with many places that rely on tourism, COVID-19 has hit Guam hard.
Soccer is no exception, with domestic leagues suspended since March last year and the team losing “six or seven” players who backed out of the China trip because of pandemic-related travel and health requirements, San Gil said.
The depleted squad is to be kept in a virus-secure “bubble” in Suzhou for matches against China, the Philippines and Syria.
Guam lost 7-0 to China earlier in qualifying and San Gil is not predicting an upset this weekend to rival the breakthrough win over India.
However, he is buoyant about the future of soccer in Guam, which only became a member of FIFA in 1996 and were beaten 19-0 by China in 2000.
“When we first started football we were like the punch bag,” San Gil said. “But we strived to do a lot better and we are actually now competing. The government here believes that there is good potential to compete against India, Turkmenistan, Oman ... all of the other countries.”
