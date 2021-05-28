Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin hailed his side’s “special” maiden major trophy, secured in stunning fashion with victory over Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday.
Playing their first-ever major European final, Villarreal clinched a memorable triumph 11-10 on penalties in Gdansk, Poland.
“It feels really good. It’s been a very tough competition,” Frenchman Coquelin told BT Sport. “What an end.”
Photo: AFP
After extra-time, the match finished 1-1, with Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani having canceled out Gerard Moreno’s first-half opener.
Villarreal finished seventh in La Liga, but the win over United sees them jump from next season’s inaugural Europa Conference League into the Champions League group stage.
“We didn’t manage to get to the Champions League through the league, so to get through with our first title is amazing,” former Arsenal midfielder Coquelin added. “Obviously, to beat them in the final was something special. We will try to celebrate [despite COVID-19] because it’s something special for the club.”
Villarreal’s only previous silverware had been the Spanish third division in 1970 and two UEFA Intertoto Cups, in 2003 and 2004.
“We had a great match against one of the best teams in the world,” leftback Alfonso Pedraza told RMC Sport. “We suffered. We did not have many chances, and then it was the lottery of penalties.”
“A title for the supporters who are here, who helped us — we obviously dedicate it to all our supporters. It’s been a huge job this season,” Pedraza said. “We knew that we would enter the Champions League if we won, it’s a double boost. It’s a reward for this whole group, the supporters... Anything is possible.”
For Villarreal manager Unai Emery, it was a record fourth UEFA Cup/Europa League triumph as coach.
“This season, we have not worked on penalties in training, but the players have been fabulous,” he said. “It’s amazing and wonderful that everyone has scored. It is a source of pride for Villarreal, the president, the project.”
“The secret is work,” he said. “The players showed a great mentality throughout the competition and in the final.”
Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100km cross-country mountain race in China, state media said yesterday. The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin in northwestern Gansu Province on Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported. Xinhua news agency confirmed that the death toll had risen to 21, citing the local rescue command headquarters. State broadcaster China Central Television also reported that the final missing competitor had been found dead. Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen said
Some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws are posing unusual problems at the Tokyo Olympic Games, from the coach who cannot touch a firearm to strict limits on ammunition. For Goran Maksimovic, the extent of Japan’s restrictions only became clear when he arrived to coach the national team and found he could not lay a finger on a gun, let alone fire one. “I was very surprised in the beginning,” said the Serb, a 10m air rifle gold medalist at the 1988 Seoul Games. Just 500 people can own an air pistol in Japan, whose history of controlling guns and other weapons dates
Dina Asher-Smith on Sunday shocked US sprinting sensation Sha’Carri Richardson to win the women’s 100m in the first Diamond League meet of the season. Gateshead, England, stepped in to host the pre-Olympic event after Rabat pulled out because of COVID-19 restrictions in Morocco. There are only six Diamond League meetings after Gateshead before the Olympic Games in Japan, which start on July 23. After the season last year was badly disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, there is no shortage of athletes in search of top-quality competition. Britain’s Asher-Smith, 25, crossed the line to take gold in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson
The NFL is investigating an allegation by former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching position. Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved. He said the comment came after he was initially told that he was “not really a minority.” “I was like: ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe. When Chung asked what the interviewer meant, he was told that he was “not