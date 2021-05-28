Villarreal bask in ‘special’ triumph

‘WHAT AN END’: Villarreal’s Francis Coquelin said getting to the Champions League via their first title was ‘amazing,’ especially after getting there via the league did not work

AFP, GDANSK, Poland





Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin hailed his side’s “special” maiden major trophy, secured in stunning fashion with victory over Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday.

Playing their first-ever major European final, Villarreal clinched a memorable triumph 11-10 on penalties in Gdansk, Poland.

“It feels really good. It’s been a very tough competition,” Frenchman Coquelin told BT Sport. “What an end.”

Villarreal defender Mario Gaspar, left, scores a penalty past Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in the UEFA Europa League final at the Gdansk Stadium in Poland on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

After extra-time, the match finished 1-1, with Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani having canceled out Gerard Moreno’s first-half opener.

Villarreal finished seventh in La Liga, but the win over United sees them jump from next season’s inaugural Europa Conference League into the Champions League group stage.

“We didn’t manage to get to the Champions League through the league, so to get through with our first title is amazing,” former Arsenal midfielder Coquelin added. “Obviously, to beat them in the final was something special. We will try to celebrate [despite COVID-19] because it’s something special for the club.”

Villarreal’s only previous silverware had been the Spanish third division in 1970 and two UEFA Intertoto Cups, in 2003 and 2004.

“We had a great match against one of the best teams in the world,” leftback Alfonso Pedraza told RMC Sport. “We suffered. We did not have many chances, and then it was the lottery of penalties.”

“A title for the supporters who are here, who helped us — we obviously dedicate it to all our supporters. It’s been a huge job this season,” Pedraza said. “We knew that we would enter the Champions League if we won, it’s a double boost. It’s a reward for this whole group, the supporters... Anything is possible.”

For Villarreal manager Unai Emery, it was a record fourth UEFA Cup/Europa League triumph as coach.

“This season, we have not worked on penalties in training, but the players have been fabulous,” he said. “It’s amazing and wonderful that everyone has scored. It is a source of pride for Villarreal, the president, the project.”

“The secret is work,” he said. “The players showed a great mentality throughout the competition and in the final.”