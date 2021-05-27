SOCCER
Clubs face UEFA punishment
UEFA on Tuesday opened formal disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs that are still refusing to give up the aborted European Super League project. “Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework,” the governing body of European soccer said in a brief statement. UEFA on May 12 appointed “ethics and disciplinary inspectors” to conduct a preliminary investigation.
BASKETBALL
Randle wins most improved
Julius Randle is in his seventh season, later than the usual Most Improved Player winner. He is aware of the notion that by then, players have already shown what they are in the NBA and they are not going to get any better. He also knows he is not that type of player. “For me, it’s always about continuing to improve,” Randle said. He did that across the board this season and was on Tuesday rewarded with a runaway in the voting for the award after leading the New York Knicks to the playoffs. Randle received 98 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters to become the first Knicks player to win the Most Improved Player award. The NBA says the award is “designed to honor an up-and-coming player,” which Randle is not. Last season was a disappointment for him and the team, but he worked relentlessly to make sure it would not happen again. He averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists, ranking in the NBA’s top 20 in all three categories, while playing an NBA-high 37.6 minutes as what coach Tom Thibodeau has called the Knicks’ engine.
CYCLING
Germany boycotts Minsk
Germany’s national track cycling team are not competing at next month’s Elite Track European Championships in Belarus in response to what the West has called a state-sponsored hijacking involving an opposition journalist. Roman Protasevich was on Sunday arrested after being pulled off a flight that was diverted to Minsk. The German Cycling Association on Tuesday said it had contacted the European Cycling Union (UEC) “and made it clear that the German national track cycling team’s participation in the European Championships is not possible after the events of the weekend, and [that it] pushed for an alternative solution.” The UEC said that it was “carefully monitoring the situation” and would decide on a course of action regarding the championships, scheduled in Minsk from June 23 to 27, at its management board meeting today.
OLYMPICS
Sponsor urges cancelation
Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper, an official Tokyo Olympics sponsor, yesterday called for the Games to be canceled, in the latest sign of opposition less than two months before the opening ceremony. The Asahi daily’s editorial urged Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to “make a calm, objective assessment of the situation and make the decision to cancel this summer’s Olympics.” The paper said it “cannot accept the gamble” of holding the event, despite organizers’ assurances it would be safe.
