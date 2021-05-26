The NFL is investigating an allegation by former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching position.
Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved.
He said the comment came after he was initially told that he was “not really a minority.”
“I was like: ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe.
When Chung asked what the interviewer meant, he was told that he was “not the right minority that we’re looking for.”
The 51-year-old played five seasons in the NFL before serving as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I asked about [the comment], and as soon as the backtracking started, I was like: ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no, you said it. Now that it’s out there, let’s talk about it,’” Chung said. “It was absolutely mind-blowing to me that, in 2021, something like that is actually a narrative.”
The NFL on Monday said that it is reviewing Chung’s comments.
“That comment is completely inappropriate and contrary to league values and workplace policies,” the league said in its statement.
“The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all personnel in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” it said.
However, Chung does not directly blame the league for his experience.
“I’m not sitting here bashing the league at all, because there are great mentors and there are great coaches that embrace the difference,” Chung said. “It’s just when Asians don’t fit the narrative, that’s where my stomach churns a little bit.”
