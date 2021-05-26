Bucks rout Heat to lead series 2-0

AFP, LOS ANGELES





The Milwaukee Bucks on Monday produced an exhibition of three-point shooting in a crushing victory over the Miami Heat to take a 2-0 lead in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Bryn Forbes erupted for five three-pointers in the first half, while Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points to give the Bucks a resounding 132-98 win over last year’s NBA Finals runners-up.

Overall, the Bucks made 22 of 53 three-point attempts and Antetokounmpo launched the rout with an 8m pull-up jumper from outside the arc for the first points of the game.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball against the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round of the NBA Playoffs in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday. Photo: AP

After an overtime thriller in Game 1 on Saturday last week, the Bucks were in no mood to leave anything to chance in Game 2 as they erupted for 46 points in the first quarter alone.

The Bucks made 15 of 29 three-point attempts in the first half, and surged into leads of more than 30 points at various stages of a one-sided encounter.

They maintained a healthy cushion throughout, with the Heat unable to get within 20 points of the Bucks after briefly clawing their way back to a 19-point deficit early in the second quarter.

Antetokounmpo added 13 rebounds and six assists, while Forbes finished with 22 points off the bench.

“After Game 1, I didn’t look at the stat sheet,” Antetokounmpo said. “At the end of the day, a win is a win. All I care about is winning the game, putting my teammates in a position to win a game.”

“It feels good when guys are knocking down shots,” he said. “We were seeing the ball go in, we were making stops and it felt good. We’ve got to stay locked in for Game 3.”

Khris Middleton added 17 points, including three three-point shots, as six Bucks players made double-digit totals.

The Heats’ Dewayne Dedmon led the team with 19 points from the bench, while Goran Dragic added 18. Bam Adebayo was restricted to 16 points, while Jimmy Butler was held to just 10.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the team would need to make a big improvement for Game 3 in Miami tomorrow.

“They’re a great first quarter team when they get it going and clicking,” Spoelstra said of the Bucks. “This game just got out of hand so quickly, but you do have to respect what they did tonight. “They were really explosive in those first and third quarters.”

