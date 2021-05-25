RACISM IN SPORTS
Ex-player offers to school fan
Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has offered to meet and educate a fan who was ejected and arrested for racially abusing him at the final Premier League game of the season between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United on Sunday. Ferdinand was working as a broadcaster for BT Sport when the incident occurred. “It’s pleasing to see and refreshing [to see a person arrested], but listen, I’d love to meet up with the fella and just educate him a little bit,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport. “Punishing people without education isn’t the way forward.”
SOCCER
Lille win title a fourth time
Lille OSC on Sunday won the Ligue 1 title thanks to a 2-1 win over Angers SCO, which ensured they were crowned French champions for the first time since 2011. An early Jonathan David strike and Burak Yilmaz’s penalty in stoppage-time in the first half ensured that Christophe Galtier’s Lille finished one point ahead of second-placed Paris Saint-Germain, who won 2-0 at Brest.
SOCCER
Klopp happy to finish third
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed a third-place finish in the Premier League as a “massive achievement” after an injury-ravaged defense of their league title. In front of the largest attendance at Anfield for 14 months, Sadio Mane scored twice as the Reds beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on Sunday to secure the riches of UEFA Champions League soccer for a fifth straight season. “It’s outstanding. This season from the outside, you cannot understand,” Klopp said. “We were constantly sorting problems. It was so nice we could use the last six weeks to turn this season around.”
BASKETBALL
Grizzlies stun Jazz 112-109
Dillon Brooks scored 31 points, while Ja Morant added 26, to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday in the first round of the NBA Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team’s home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs.
HOCKEY
Bruins oust Capitals
Patrice Bergeron scored twice, while teammate David Pastrnak added a goal and an assist and goaltender Tuukka Rask made 40 saves as the visiting Boston Bruins clinched their NHL East Division first-round playoff series with a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 5 on Sunday. The Bruins won the series 4-1 and await the winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins-New York Islanders series in the second round.
FORMULA ONE
‘Actions louder’: Verstappen
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on Sunday hit back at Mercedes after winning the Monaco Grand Prix to take the Formula One championship lead. “Well, first of all, actions always speak louder than words,” the Dutch 23-year-old said when asked how important it had been to beat Mercedes at the most glamorous circuit on the calendar. “I think that’s a good lesson after this weekend,” Verstappen said.
When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy — a collection of sports cards worth about US$20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection about 40 years ago, traveling the US to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home. “He loved his paper babies,” said his widow, Nancy Newman. “He got such joy out of it,” she added. Thomas Newman, who died in January at age 73, kept the collection of
Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100km cross-country mountain race in China, state media said yesterday. The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin in northwestern Gansu Province on Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported. Xinhua news agency confirmed that the death toll had risen to 21, citing the local rescue command headquarters. State broadcaster China Central Television also reported that the final missing competitor had been found dead. Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen said
Some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws are posing unusual problems at the Tokyo Olympic Games, from the coach who cannot touch a firearm to strict limits on ammunition. For Goran Maksimovic, the extent of Japan’s restrictions only became clear when he arrived to coach the national team and found he could not lay a finger on a gun, let alone fire one. “I was very surprised in the beginning,” said the Serb, a 10m air rifle gold medalist at the 1988 Seoul Games. Just 500 people can own an air pistol in Japan, whose history of controlling guns and other weapons dates
SURPRISE: The Taiwanese said she had not started with high expectations, as she had only slept 20 hours in the previous five days after traveling from Thailand to the US Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling on Thursday struck early with five birdies in a five-under 66 to take a two-shot lead in the LPGA Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia. Hsu’s five birdies included three in a row at the 12th, 13th and 14th at Kingsmill Resort, where South Korean world No. 3 Kim Sei-young headlined a group of five players sharing second on 67. Kim was joined by China’s Liu Ruixin, Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes, Malaysia’s Kelly Tan and South Korea’s Jeon Ji-won. It was a further stroke back to an all-American quintet on 68 — Elizabeth Szokol, Tiffany Joh, Ryann O’Toole, Megan Khang