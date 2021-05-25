SPORTS BRIEFS

RACISM IN SPORTS

Ex-player offers to school fan

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has offered to meet and educate a fan who was ejected and arrested for racially abusing him at the final Premier League game of the season between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United on Sunday. Ferdinand was working as a broadcaster for BT Sport when the incident occurred. “It’s pleasing to see and refreshing [to see a person arrested], but listen, I’d love to meet up with the fella and just educate him a little bit,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport. “Punishing people without education isn’t the way forward.”

SOCCER

Lille win title a fourth time

Lille OSC on Sunday won the Ligue 1 title thanks to a 2-1 win over Angers SCO, which ensured they were crowned French champions for the first time since 2011. An early Jonathan David strike and Burak Yilmaz’s penalty in stoppage-time in the first half ensured that Christophe Galtier’s Lille finished one point ahead of second-placed Paris Saint-Germain, who won 2-0 at Brest.

SOCCER

Klopp happy to finish third

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed a third-place finish in the Premier League as a “massive achievement” after an injury-ravaged defense of their league title. In front of the largest attendance at Anfield for 14 months, Sadio Mane scored twice as the Reds beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on Sunday to secure the riches of UEFA Champions League soccer for a fifth straight season. “It’s outstanding. This season from the outside, you cannot understand,” Klopp said. “We were constantly sorting problems. It was so nice we could use the last six weeks to turn this season around.”

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies stun Jazz 112-109

Dillon Brooks scored 31 points, while Ja Morant added 26, to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday in the first round of the NBA Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team’s home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs.

HOCKEY

Bruins oust Capitals

Patrice Bergeron scored twice, while teammate David Pastrnak added a goal and an assist and goaltender Tuukka Rask made 40 saves as the visiting Boston Bruins clinched their NHL East Division first-round playoff series with a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 5 on Sunday. The Bruins won the series 4-1 and await the winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins-New York Islanders series in the second round.

FORMULA ONE

‘Actions louder’: Verstappen

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on Sunday hit back at Mercedes after winning the Monaco Grand Prix to take the Formula One championship lead. “Well, first of all, actions always speak louder than words,” the Dutch 23-year-old said when asked how important it had been to beat Mercedes at the most glamorous circuit on the calendar. “I think that’s a good lesson after this weekend,” Verstappen said.