Asher-Smith tops stiff 100m field

AFP, GATESHEAD, England





Dina Asher-Smith on Sunday shocked US sprinting sensation Sha’Carri Richardson to win the women’s 100m in the first Diamond League meet of the season.

Gateshead, England, stepped in to host the pre-Olympic event after Rabat pulled out because of COVID-19 restrictions in Morocco.

There are only six Diamond League meetings after Gateshead before the Olympic Games in Japan, which start on July 23.

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith competes in a heat of the Diamond League Gateshead women’s 100m at Gateshead International Stadium in England on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

After the season last year was badly disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, there is no shortage of athletes in search of top-quality competition.

Britain’s Asher-Smith, 25, crossed the line to take gold in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson finishing second in 11.44 seconds and the Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou finishing third in 11.48.

Richardson is fresh from clocking 10.72 seconds at the Miramar Invitational last month, making her the sixth-fastest female sprinter ever.

The strong field for the final in Gateshead also included Jamaican 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who finished fourth, and Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria.

It was the kind of statement Asher-Smith desired after taking a prolonged absence from the track following her 200m gold at the 2019 world championships in Doha.

“I was really happy to start my 100m season with a win,” she said. “It was far from ideal conditions [but] this is good practice for staying in the moment. It is essential to race the best. The only way to get race-fit is to race the best in the world. These are the type of races you want to be in.”

The vanquished Richardson, 21, lived up to her bold persona afterward, saying: “I’m happy with the execution of the performance, knowing what I have to work on, and just continuing to grow and show the world I’m here to stay.”

“I’m excited to show the world that my times aren’t a fluke,” she said. “I can run, I am pretty and I am a force to be reckoned with. I want all the women and the world to watch out.”