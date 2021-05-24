RUGBY
Bob Fulton dies aged 73
Australian rugby league “Immortal” and former Kangaroos captain Bob Fulton died yesterday at the age of 73, his friend Ray Hadley announced. “It’s a very sad day for the Fulton family and rugby league generally,” Hadley said on Australian radio station 2GB. “I’ve announced some sad things on radio, but this could be the saddest. I’m going to miss him, he was a great man.” The cause of death was cancer, Australian media reported. Born in England and raised in Wollongong, Fulton joined Manly as an 18-year-old and won three Premierships while also playing 35 Tests and World Cup matches for Australia. After his retirement, Fulton coached Manly to Premiership titles in 1987 and 1996 and also led Australia from 1989 to 1998. He was selected as one of Australian rugby league’s first four “Immortals” in 1981 and is the only person to have won Premiership titles and an Ashes series against Great Britain as a player, captain and coach.
FORMULA ONE
Leclerc retains pole position
Charles Leclerc yesterday retained his Monaco Grand Prix pole position after the Ferrari mechanics succeeded in repairing his vehicle in time and without replacing the gearbox. Leclerc, a 23-year-old Monegasque, set the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday, but then crashed his car. A gearbox change would still have led to an automatic grid penalty. “Following further in depth checks this morning, no apparent defects were found on Charles Leclerc’s gearbox, therefore the Monegasque driver will start today’s race from pole position, as per the qualifying result,” Ferrari wrote on Twitter.
BADMINTON
Scoring change defeated
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) voted on a proposal to change the sport’s scoring system and fell just short of the two-thirds majority required to amend the laws, it said on Saturday. Matches are played in a best-of-three format, with the winner of each game being the first player to 21 points. The change proposed a best-of-five format with 11 points to win each game. The proposal was put forward by the governing bodies of Indonesia and Maldives and seconded by Taiwan and South Korea in a bid to increase excitement and make the sport more television friendly. It received 66.31 percent of the 282 votes cast. An attempt to change the scoring failed to obtain the necessary support last time it was voted on in 2018.
BOXING
Taylor drops Ramirez
Scotland’s Josh Taylor on Saturday used a relentless attack and two knockdowns to become the undisputed junior welterweight champion with a unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas. Both former Olympic boxers came into the fight unbeaten and holding two belts but Taylor made sure he was the one to leave with all four 63.5kg straps. The 30-year old Taylor defended his WBA and IBF titles and captured Ramirez’s WBC and WBO belts at the Virgin Hotel. Taylor won by 114-112 scores on all three judges’ cards to improve to 18-0 with 13 KOs. Taylor is now just the sixth four-belt champion in boxing history and Scotland’s first undisputed champ since Ken Buchanan unified the lightweight division by winning the WBA, WBC and lineal championships in the 1970s.
When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy — a collection of sports cards worth about US$20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection about 40 years ago, traveling the US to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home. “He loved his paper babies,” said his widow, Nancy Newman. “He got such joy out of it,” she added. Thomas Newman, who died in January at age 73, kept the collection of
SURPRISE: The Taiwanese said she had not started with high expectations, as she had only slept 20 hours in the previous five days after traveling from Thailand to the US Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling on Thursday struck early with five birdies in a five-under 66 to take a two-shot lead in the LPGA Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia. Hsu’s five birdies included three in a row at the 12th, 13th and 14th at Kingsmill Resort, where South Korean world No. 3 Kim Sei-young headlined a group of five players sharing second on 67. Kim was joined by China’s Liu Ruixin, Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes, Malaysia’s Kelly Tan and South Korea’s Jeon Ji-won. It was a further stroke back to an all-American quintet on 68 — Elizabeth Szokol, Tiffany Joh, Ryann O’Toole, Megan Khang
A surge of COVID-19 cases has prompted officials to move an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament from Taiwan to Mexico. For much of the pandemic Taiwan has successfully kept COVID-19 at bay, but a cluster that began with airline pilots has spread across the nation, prompting strict new social distancing measures, including a ban on foreigners arriving in the nation. Taichung was set to host an Olympic qualifying tournament next month, but the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) on Thursday announced that it would move the tournament to Mexico. “The decision was forced by new restrictions the local authorities imposed in Taiwan due to
HOLDING ON: After leading in the first round with an impressive five-under-par 66, Hsu was still in contention as she was tied for fifth place after the second round Two late birdies lifted Sarah Kemp to a one-shot lead in Pure Silk Championship on Friday, where the Australian veteran is chasing her first US LPGA tour title, as Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling tied for fifth after leading on Thursday. Kemp had six birdies overall in her four-under 67 at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia. Her six-under total of 136 put her one in front of Americans Jessica Korda and Stacy Lewis and Slovenian Ana Belac. Overnight leader Hsu was among a group of five players who were just two off the lead on 138. She was joined by world No. 3 Kim