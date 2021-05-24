SPORTS BRIEFS

RUGBY

Bob Fulton dies aged 73

Australian rugby league “Immortal” and former Kangaroos captain Bob Fulton died yesterday at the age of 73, his friend Ray Hadley announced. “It’s a very sad day for the Fulton family and rugby league generally,” Hadley said on Australian radio station 2GB. “I’ve announced some sad things on radio, but this could be the saddest. I’m going to miss him, he was a great man.” The cause of death was cancer, Australian media reported. Born in England and raised in Wollongong, Fulton joined Manly as an 18-year-old and won three Premierships while also playing 35 Tests and World Cup matches for Australia. After his retirement, Fulton coached Manly to Premiership titles in 1987 and 1996 and also led Australia from 1989 to 1998. He was selected as one of Australian rugby league’s first four “Immortals” in 1981 and is the only person to have won Premiership titles and an Ashes series against Great Britain as a player, captain and coach.

FORMULA ONE

Leclerc retains pole position

Charles Leclerc yesterday retained his Monaco Grand Prix pole position after the Ferrari mechanics succeeded in repairing his vehicle in time and without replacing the gearbox. Leclerc, a 23-year-old Monegasque, set the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday, but then crashed his car. A gearbox change would still have led to an automatic grid penalty. “Following further in depth checks this morning, no apparent defects were found on Charles Leclerc’s gearbox, therefore the Monegasque driver will start today’s race from pole position, as per the qualifying result,” Ferrari wrote on Twitter.

BADMINTON

Scoring change defeated

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) voted on a proposal to change the sport’s scoring system and fell just short of the two-thirds majority required to amend the laws, it said on Saturday. Matches are played in a best-of-three format, with the winner of each game being the first player to 21 points. The change proposed a best-of-five format with 11 points to win each game. The proposal was put forward by the governing bodies of Indonesia and Maldives and seconded by Taiwan and South Korea in a bid to increase excitement and make the sport more television friendly. It received 66.31 percent of the 282 votes cast. An attempt to change the scoring failed to obtain the necessary support last time it was voted on in 2018.

BOXING

Taylor drops Ramirez

Scotland’s Josh Taylor on Saturday used a relentless attack and two knockdowns to become the undisputed junior welterweight champion with a unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas. Both former Olympic boxers came into the fight unbeaten and holding two belts but Taylor made sure he was the one to leave with all four 63.5kg straps. The 30-year old Taylor defended his WBA and IBF titles and captured Ramirez’s WBC and WBO belts at the Virgin Hotel. Taylor won by 114-112 scores on all three judges’ cards to improve to 18-0 with 13 KOs. Taylor is now just the sixth four-belt champion in boxing history and Scotland’s first undisputed champ since Ken Buchanan unified the lightweight division by winning the WBA, WBC and lineal championships in the 1970s.