US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles on Saturday returned to competition with a bang, completing a historic vault to launch her final run to the Tokyo Olympics.
The five-time Olympic gold medalist, who had not competed since winning five golds, including a fifth all-around title, at the 2019 World Championships, delivered on the vault she has been preparing — a Yurchenko double pike — at the US Classic in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The vault, featuring a roundoff onto the springboard and back handspring into a piked double backflip, had never before been done in women’s competition.
Photo: AFP
Biles sailed through it with so much power that she over-rotated slightly and stepped back on the landing.
“I was just thinking, do it like training,” she said of her mindset as she took off down the runway.
“Don’t try to overdo anything, because I have a tendency as soon as I raise my hand to kind of overpower things. I did a little bit, but at least I still was on my feet and it’s a new vault,” she added.
Posts of Biles completing the vault in practice had set social media sites buzzing. NBA superstar LeBron James reposted on Twitter a video of Biles landing it.
“It’s nice to see all the support,” Biles said, adding that she was “feeling confident” heading into the US championships from June 3 to June 6.
They would be followed by the US Olympic Trials from June 24 to June 27, where the top two finishers would book Tokyo berths, along with two other gymnasts named by USA Gymnastics selectors.
Biles was not perfect on Saturday. In addition to her step back on the vault landing she had a bobble on her floor routine and on the asymmetrical bars.
She won the all-around competition with a score of 58.4, with Jordan Chiles second on 57.1 points and Kayla DiCello third on 56.1.
“I’m just happy to be back out here on the competition floor in an arena with all of the girls, especially after the long year and time off we’ve had,” Biles said.
When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy — a collection of sports cards worth about US$20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection about 40 years ago, traveling the US to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home. “He loved his paper babies,” said his widow, Nancy Newman. “He got such joy out of it,” she added. Thomas Newman, who died in January at age 73, kept the collection of
SURPRISE: The Taiwanese said she had not started with high expectations, as she had only slept 20 hours in the previous five days after traveling from Thailand to the US Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling on Thursday struck early with five birdies in a five-under 66 to take a two-shot lead in the LPGA Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia. Hsu’s five birdies included three in a row at the 12th, 13th and 14th at Kingsmill Resort, where South Korean world No. 3 Kim Sei-young headlined a group of five players sharing second on 67. Kim was joined by China’s Liu Ruixin, Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes, Malaysia’s Kelly Tan and South Korea’s Jeon Ji-won. It was a further stroke back to an all-American quintet on 68 — Elizabeth Szokol, Tiffany Joh, Ryann O’Toole, Megan Khang
A surge of COVID-19 cases has prompted officials to move an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament from Taiwan to Mexico. For much of the pandemic Taiwan has successfully kept COVID-19 at bay, but a cluster that began with airline pilots has spread across the nation, prompting strict new social distancing measures, including a ban on foreigners arriving in the nation. Taichung was set to host an Olympic qualifying tournament next month, but the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) on Thursday announced that it would move the tournament to Mexico. “The decision was forced by new restrictions the local authorities imposed in Taiwan due to
HOLDING ON: After leading in the first round with an impressive five-under-par 66, Hsu was still in contention as she was tied for fifth place after the second round Two late birdies lifted Sarah Kemp to a one-shot lead in Pure Silk Championship on Friday, where the Australian veteran is chasing her first US LPGA tour title, as Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling tied for fifth after leading on Thursday. Kemp had six birdies overall in her four-under 67 at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia. Her six-under total of 136 put her one in front of Americans Jessica Korda and Stacy Lewis and Slovenian Ana Belac. Overnight leader Hsu was among a group of five players who were just two off the lead on 138. She was joined by world No. 3 Kim