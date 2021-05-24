Hsu roars back to lead in Pure Silk

SOME GOOD NEWS: The 26-year-old is chasing her first US LPGA Tour title, which she hopes would bring some relief to friends and family back in Taiwan, she said

AFP, WASHINGTON





Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling on Saturday birdied the final hole to cap a six-under-par 65 to join Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn atop the leaderboard at the LPGA Pure Silk Championship.

First-round leader Hsu had roared back up the leaderboard with five straight birdies on the front nine at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia.

She finished with eight birdies and two bogeys on the day for a 10-under par total of 203.

Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling hits her tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Pure Silk Championship at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Moriya eagled the par-five seventh hole and added five birdies in her six-under 65.

The two were one stroke in front of American Jessica Korda, who grabbed solo second on nine-under 204 with her seventh birdie of the day at the 18th, which gave her a four-under 67.

Hsu, 26 and ranked 108th in the world, is chasing a first US LPGA Tour title.

She said the dry conditions helped her get it close on three to launch her early birdie run.

“We only have three par-5s in the course, so my goal this week is try to hit as many birdie [on] par-5,” Hsu said. “So starting on No. 3, yeah, just I think today little drier than past two days, so I think everything just went little further, so I was able to get really close to the green on second shot.”

As the birdies piled up, she said, she tried to focus on each shot.

“I just try to hit every single shot the place I want to be,” she said. “And the iron performance those couple holes are really good. Just I put a lot of ball, like, right next to the pin, and the putting definitely helped a little bit.”

As she goes into the next round, she hopes that shot at the title gives a little light relief to friends and family back home in Taiwan, where there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases, Hsu said.

“Definitely a little nervous and a little exciting, but also the COVID pandemic in Taiwan — we got so many new [cases] right now, so people are really nervous and the whole country almost shut down,” she said.

“Hopefully I’m going to have even better performance tomorrow and hopefully I can share this good news to my family and the people in Taiwan,” she added.

The 26-year-old Moriya is aiming to add another trophy to her 2018 Los Angeles Open crown, while Korda is in search of a seventh title, having nabbed her sixth at the Tournament of Champions this year.

Taiwan’s Cheng Ssu-chia and Min Lee were tied at 35th place with a one-under 212. Cheng had two front-nine bogeys followed by birdies on holes 11, 15 and 17, giving her a one-under 70 for the round. Lee shot a one-over 72, with bogeys on the 14th and 18th hole and a birdie on the 15th.

Additional reporting by Reuters, with staff writer