Neuville crashes out of Portugal, as Tanak leads

Reuters and AFP, LISBON





Thierry Neuville’s opening day on the Rally of Portugal on Friday came to a premature end when he damaged his Hyundai in a crash on stage seven.

The Belgian was lying second in the world championship behind Sebastien Ogier arriving at this fourth leg of the season.

Neuville pushed the car upright after the accident before retiring with a broken suspension.

Belgian driver Thierry Neuville steers his Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC with Belgian co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe during the SS3 stage of the Rally of Portugal near Arganil on Friday. Photo: AFP

“We started off at a great pace this morning... Everything was under control, but we were caught out by stage seven,” he said.

Neuville said he went into a corner too fast and as he tried to correct it “there was something like a tree stump that pulled us onto our side.”

“We tried our best to fix things on the road section, but sadly the suspension was damaged, so it was game over for the day,” he added.

“The team will pick up the car and bring it back to the service park,” Hyundai added.

Neuville’s teammate Ott Tanak was leading ahead at the day’s conclusion with Ogier, a winner here last year, in fifth after having to “sweep” the road due to his status as series leader.

The last stage of the day was a short super-special on a rallycross circuit.

“It was a demanding day, a lot of things happened with a lot of worries,” said 2019 world champion Tanak who won in Portugal last season.

“I can’t wait to rest before starting tomorrow,” added Tanak, who started the weekend at fourth place in the championship having won in Finland last time out.

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans was second overall, just six seconds behind the Estonian, with Dani Sordo, in another Hyundai, back in third, nine seconds off the lead.

Ogier admitted having to open the race on Portugal’s sandy gravel tracks did him few favors as he stood 24 seconds off the pace.

“The day was hard. We will see what we can do tomorrow with a few cars in front of us,” the Frenchman said.

In the third tier WRC3, former Chelsea and Olympique de Marseille soccer manager Andre Villas-Boas made it to the end of the first leg of his debut WRC rally in his Citroen C3. The 43-year-old was 15th of 24 in the category.

Sordo won two of the opening three gravel stages to lead at the midpoint with new codriver Borja Rozada, but he then stalled in the day’s penultimate test and Tanak, who had a puncture in the afternoon, went in front.