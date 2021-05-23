COVID-19: Pats plane delivers Chinese jabs

‘GO PATS’: Although a Patriots spokesman said the team was not picking a side in a geopolitical fight, its owner last year used team planes to pick up masks from Shenzhen

AP, MIAMI





The New England Patriots’ team plane on Wednesday delivered 500,000 Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines to El Salvador — and in the process inadvertently inserted itself into a testy, geopolitical fight for influence in Latin America.

The “Pats Plane” was greeted upon arrival in San Salvador, just after midnight, by China’s top diplomat to the tiny Central American country, which was a diplomatic ally of Taiwan until 2018.

The team said it had been aware of the flight, but did not arrange it — that was done by a company that leases out the plane when the Patriots are not using it.

Chinese Ambassador to El Salvador Ou Jianhong speaks during a ceremony to receive containers of Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines, transported by the New England Patriots team plane, behind, at El Salvador International Airport in San Luis Talpa on Tuesday. Photo: AP

While the Boeing 767 — emblazoned with the six-time Super Bowl champions’ red, white and blue logo — drew much of the local and international media attention, when the cargo bay opened to offload a huge crate bearing simplified Chinese characters.

Chinese Ambassador to El Salvador Ou Jianhong said that China “would always be a friend and partner” of El Salvador.

Her comments were a not-so-subtle dig at the administration of US President Joe Biden, which in the past few weeks has slammed Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele over the removal of several Supreme Court magistrates and a top prosecutor, which it warned undermines El Salvador’s democracy.

Bukele, who has not been shy about leveraging budding ties with China to seek concessions from the US, touted the vaccine delivery — El Salvador’s fourth from Beijing since the pandemic began — in several social media posts. To date, the country has received 2.1 million doses from China, but not a single shot from the US, its traditional ally and biggest trading partner, as well as home to more than 2 million Salvadoran immigrants.

“Go Pats,” Bukele wrote on Twitter on Thursday with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji — even though the team itself had almost nothing to do with the flight.

Stacey James, a Patriots spokesman, said the team played no direct role in the vaccine’s delivery and dismissed suggestions that it was picking sides in a geopolitical fight.

Last year, at the start of the pandemic, Patriots owner Robert Kraft brokered a deal with China using one of the team’s two planes to transport 1 million N95 masks from Shenzhen to Boston. The plane, when not in use by the team, is leased for chartered flights by Philadelphia-based Eastern Airlines, James said.

“It’s great to be associated with positive missions to deliver vaccines where they’re needed,” said James. “But this wasn’t a political mission.”

Across Latin America, China has found fertile ground for so-called “vaccine diplomacy” that seeks to turn back decades of US dominance.

This week, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, which advises the US Congress on the national security implications of China’s rise, warned that the US needed to begin sending its own vaccines to the region or risk losing support from longtime allies.

“The Chinese have made every delivery to an airport tarmac into a photo op,” R. Evan Ellis, a China-Latin American expert at the US Army War College’s Strategic Studies Institute, told the panel on Thursday.

“The president comes out and the boxes roll off with Chinese flags on them. So the Chinese, unfortunately, have done a much better job marketing,” he added.