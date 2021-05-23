Three Taiwanese taekwondo athletes on Friday secured spots at the Tokyo Olympics, after wins on the opening day of the Asian Qualification Tournament in Amman, Jordan, World Taekwondo said.
It was a relief for the head coach of the Taiwanese team, Liu Tsu-yin, who hoped that four of his athletes competing in the tournament would secure a place at the Games, he said.
Liu Wei-ting, who competed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, won the right to go to his second Games, after beating Khurram Mehtarshoev of Tajikistan 19-1 in the men’s 80kg semi-final, World Taekwondo said.
In the men’s 68kg category, Huang Yu-jen overcame Ahmad Bahlool of Palestine 20-1 to reach the final and bag Taiwan another spot at the Games.
Blackouts interrupted several matches, including the semi-finals of the women’s 49kg category, during which Su Po-ya met Iran’s Mahla Momenzadeh. Su won the match 23-4.
Lo Chia-ling was yesterday to compete for her spot at the Games. She is the second seed in the women’s 67kg event.
According to World Taekwondo’s qualification system for the Olympics, there are four weight categories each for men and women.
