Two late birdies lifted Sarah Kemp to a one-shot lead in Pure Silk Championship on Friday, where the Australian veteran is chasing her first US LPGA tour title, as Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling tied for fifth after leading on Thursday.
Kemp had six birdies overall in her four-under 67 at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia. Her six-under total of 136 put her one in front of Americans Jessica Korda and Stacy Lewis and Slovenian Ana Belac.
Overnight leader Hsu was among a group of five players who were just two off the lead on 138. She was joined by world No. 3 Kim Sei-Young and Kang Hae-Ji of South Korea and Moriya Jutanugarn and Wichanee Meechai of Thailand.
Photo: AP
World No. 108 Hsu shot a 72 to put her one-over par with birdies on holes two, nine and 16. She was held back with bogeys on the 13th and 18th holes, as well as a double-bogey on the 17th.
On Thursday, the 26-year-old shot an impressive five-under 66 with five birdies to lead the pack.
Compatriot Min Lee was tied for 14th with a two-under 140, after shooting a par 71 in the second round.
She had birdies on the third, fifth and 11th holes, with bogeys on the eighth, 10th and 15th. The 25-year-old shot a two-under 69 in the first round, with birdies on the fourth, seventh and 18th holes.
Cheng Ssu-chia was tied for 38th after shooting a one-under 70. The 23-year-old world No. 261 had birdies on the seventh and 16th holes, with a bogey on the eighth.
Fellow Taiwanese player Chien Pei-yun was cut in the second round with a nine-over 151.
Korda had two eagles in her 67 to reach five-under 137, while Lewis had four birdies and two bogeys, dropping a shot at the 18th to fall out of a share of the 36-hole lead.
Belac shook off an early bogey to card five birdies, three in a row at six, seven and eight and a brace at 13 and 14.
As Lewis faltered, Kemp struck with birdies at the seventh and eighth — her 16th and 17th holes of the day.
The 35-year-old Aussie, ranked 177th in the world, had started the day three shots off the lead and gained ground with birdies at the 10th, 15th and 16th before a bogey at 18.
She had three birdies and a bogey coming home, as well, gaining the lead with a long birdie putt from off the green at the eighth.
“Sometimes you just feel like you’re going to play well, and it was one of those days,” Kemp said. “Hit some great shots. Made some putts. I didn’t miss a whole lot of fairways. Probably had under 30 putts, and that leads to four-under.”
Kemp, who has made six cuts in 14 events this season and has one top-10 finish — at the Gainbridge LPGA in February — said it had been a long time since she played in a final group.
She said she would try not to let it change her approach.
“I’ve got a little stat thing in my yardage book, and it’s kind of just the simple stuff. Hit fairways, have a one putt, get the putts past the hole,” she said, adding that it keeps her from focusing too much on her score.
“I think that will be key tomorrow. If I can just forget about my score and focus on the simple stuff ... that’s all I can control,” she said.
Additional reporting by staff writer
