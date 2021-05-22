Strife sees Colombia removed as cohost of the Copa America

AP, SAO PAULO, Brazil





South American soccer body CONMEBOL on Thursday announced that Colombia would not cohost next month’s Copa America, a decision reached less than a month before the opening match and amid a wave of street protests against Colombian President Ivan Duque.

It would have been the first Copa America hosted by two nations.

Hours earlier Colombian authorities had asked CONMEBOL to postpone the tournament, which is also be hosted by Argentina.

Colombian Minister of Sports Ernesto Lucena told journalists that it should take place at the end of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Copa America is scheduled to be played between June 13 and July 10.

CONMEBOL said in a statement that it was impossible to postpone the tournament to November and assured that it would inform “on the next days about the relocation of the matches which should be played in Colombia.”

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday said that his nation would consider hosting the entire Copa America if Colombia was unable to cohost because of social unrest.

The protests in Colombia began on April 28 after Duque attempted to introduce a tax increase amid a pandemic that has left millions without work or food. Although he quickly backed down, protesters have remained on the streets, broadening their fight to include grievances ranging from the decrepit state of the healthcare and education systems to the slow implementation of a 2016 peace deal with Marxist rebels.

Police and protesters last week clashed in the Colombian cities of Pereira and Barranquilla, the latter of which was scheduled to hold the Copa America final.

A Copa Libertadores match last week between Colombia’s America de Cali and Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro was interrupted several times because of tear gas used to disperse protesters.

The original Copa America plan had Buenos Aires hosting the opening match, a quarter-final and a semi-final. The cities of Cordoba, Mendoza and Santiago del Estero were to hold Group A matches.

This year’s Copa America was going to feature a new format with five teams based in each of the host nations.

Group A features Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, while Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela are in Group B.

The four best teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.

Qatar, next year’s FIFA World Cup hosts, and Australia were both scheduled to play as guests, but decided in February to withdraw from the tournament due to the pandemic.

The decision to remove Colombia as a tournament host does not assure calmer days for the Copa America. Argentina has been reported record numbers of daily cases and deaths from COVID-19.

The South American nation has recorded more than 3.44 million cases and 72,699 deaths.