South American soccer body CONMEBOL on Thursday announced that Colombia would not cohost next month’s Copa America, a decision reached less than a month before the opening match and amid a wave of street protests against Colombian President Ivan Duque.
It would have been the first Copa America hosted by two nations.
Hours earlier Colombian authorities had asked CONMEBOL to postpone the tournament, which is also be hosted by Argentina.
Colombian Minister of Sports Ernesto Lucena told journalists that it should take place at the end of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Copa America is scheduled to be played between June 13 and July 10.
CONMEBOL said in a statement that it was impossible to postpone the tournament to November and assured that it would inform “on the next days about the relocation of the matches which should be played in Colombia.”
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday said that his nation would consider hosting the entire Copa America if Colombia was unable to cohost because of social unrest.
The protests in Colombia began on April 28 after Duque attempted to introduce a tax increase amid a pandemic that has left millions without work or food. Although he quickly backed down, protesters have remained on the streets, broadening their fight to include grievances ranging from the decrepit state of the healthcare and education systems to the slow implementation of a 2016 peace deal with Marxist rebels.
Police and protesters last week clashed in the Colombian cities of Pereira and Barranquilla, the latter of which was scheduled to hold the Copa America final.
A Copa Libertadores match last week between Colombia’s America de Cali and Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro was interrupted several times because of tear gas used to disperse protesters.
The original Copa America plan had Buenos Aires hosting the opening match, a quarter-final and a semi-final. The cities of Cordoba, Mendoza and Santiago del Estero were to hold Group A matches.
This year’s Copa America was going to feature a new format with five teams based in each of the host nations.
Group A features Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, while Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela are in Group B.
The four best teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.
Qatar, next year’s FIFA World Cup hosts, and Australia were both scheduled to play as guests, but decided in February to withdraw from the tournament due to the pandemic.
The decision to remove Colombia as a tournament host does not assure calmer days for the Copa America. Argentina has been reported record numbers of daily cases and deaths from COVID-19.
The South American nation has recorded more than 3.44 million cases and 72,699 deaths.
When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy — a collection of sports cards worth about US$20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection about 40 years ago, traveling the US to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home. “He loved his paper babies,” said his widow, Nancy Newman. “He got such joy out of it,” she added. Thomas Newman, who died in January at age 73, kept the collection of
‘LION OF LIONS’: A Brazilian jujutsu master, Oliveira started the match with the most submission wins in UFC history, and ended with a record 17 finishes inside the distance Brazil’s Charles Oliveira on Saturday rallied with brutal efficiency to knock out American Michael Chandler early in the second round at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, and be crowned the new lightweight champion. “I am proving to everybody I am the lion of lions,” Oliveira said inside the cage afterwards. “I told you I was going to knock him out and I came and knocked him out.” The 31-year-old Oliveira’s next challenge would be to carve his legacy in the blue riband UFC weight class previously dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “I wanted to come here tonight and show that I
For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India’s first track-and-field Olympic medalist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form. Instead, the 23-year-old was soon sent scurrying back indoors as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world’s second-most populous nation, then surged again this year. Chopra is one of about 90 Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who have spent much of the past
Taiwan’s sports leagues are adjusting to disease prevention measures after authorities on Saturday raised the COVID-19 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 due to a surge in domestic cases. Baseball games are being played in empty ballparks for the first time this season, while basketball’s P.League+ might not finish its championship series in its inaugural season after Game 5 was suspended yesterday. The Rakuten Monkeys yesterday beat the Uni-President Lions in Tainan in a game held without fans and featuring the debut of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Felix Doubront. Two games to be hosted by the Weichuan Dragons