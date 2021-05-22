Former All Black Julian Savea yesterday rolled back the years as the Wellington Hurricanes beat the Melbourne Rebels 35-13 in Super Rugby Trans Tasman.
Savea, dubbed “The Bus” during his 54-Test international career, notched a brace as the Hurricanes scored five tries to two in Wellington.
The Rebels have never won in the New Zealand capital and have only one win over the Hurricanes in nine meetings, but captain Dane Coles said the hosts had to work hard for a victory in which late tries blew out the scoreline.
“I thought they hung in there real good, but we kept chipping away,” Coles said. “We kept turning up, we let in a couple of soft tries, but it was a hell of an improvement on last week.”
Rebels captain Matt Toomua was also pleased with the gains made by his team after being held try-less during the opening round in a 50-3 drubbing by the Blues.
“We were a bit disappointed on the transitions there, but the game had everything,” Toomua said. “There were lots of tries and even a streaker, so I think everyone got their money’s worth.”
The Hurricanes showed a willingness to throw the ball around in the opening exchanges, but were frustrated by much-improved defense from the visitors.
Savea, 30, opened the scoring with an intercept try that saw him sprint home from near the halfway line. Ngani Laumape then found space to set up Billy Proctor for the Hurricanes’ second.
It was 14-3 at halftime and flanker Michael Wells scored for the Rebels seven minutes after the restart.
The Hurricanes responded in style through Savea, who outpaced a flailing defender on the wing for his second.
A Campbell Magnay try gave the Rebels a glimmer of hope, before five pointers to Wes Goosen and Asafo Aumua sealed the win for the Hurricanes.
In yesterday’s late game, the Highlanders defeated the Force 25-15 in Perth, Australia.
When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy — a collection of sports cards worth about US$20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection about 40 years ago, traveling the US to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home. “He loved his paper babies,” said his widow, Nancy Newman. “He got such joy out of it,” she added. Thomas Newman, who died in January at age 73, kept the collection of
‘LION OF LIONS’: A Brazilian jujutsu master, Oliveira started the match with the most submission wins in UFC history, and ended with a record 17 finishes inside the distance Brazil’s Charles Oliveira on Saturday rallied with brutal efficiency to knock out American Michael Chandler early in the second round at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, and be crowned the new lightweight champion. “I am proving to everybody I am the lion of lions,” Oliveira said inside the cage afterwards. “I told you I was going to knock him out and I came and knocked him out.” The 31-year-old Oliveira’s next challenge would be to carve his legacy in the blue riband UFC weight class previously dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “I wanted to come here tonight and show that I
For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India’s first track-and-field Olympic medalist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form. Instead, the 23-year-old was soon sent scurrying back indoors as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world’s second-most populous nation, then surged again this year. Chopra is one of about 90 Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who have spent much of the past
Taiwan’s sports leagues are adjusting to disease prevention measures after authorities on Saturday raised the COVID-19 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 due to a surge in domestic cases. Baseball games are being played in empty ballparks for the first time this season, while basketball’s P.League+ might not finish its championship series in its inaugural season after Game 5 was suspended yesterday. The Rakuten Monkeys yesterday beat the Uni-President Lions in Tainan in a game held without fans and featuring the debut of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Felix Doubront. Two games to be hosted by the Weichuan Dragons