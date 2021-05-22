Italy’s Andrea Vendrame on Thursday held off the rest of the breakaway to win the 12th stage of the Giro d’Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour, while Egan Bernal kept the leader’s pink jersey.
Vendrame, who rides for AG2R Citroen, edged out Chris Hamilton in a sprint at the end of the 212km route from Siena to Bagno di Romagna that featured four categorized climbs.
“What an incredible feeling. I can’t even speak or find the right words to describe how I feel now,” the 26-year-old Vendrame said. “After a difficult period where I had an injury, this win at the Giro is something indescribable.”
Photo: AFP
There was also a sprint for third, with Gianluca Brambilla narrowly beating George Bennett, but only after a late swerve that left Bennett throwing up a hand in frustration.
Brambilla was later relegated to fourth.
The duo finished 15 seconds behind Vendrame. All four had been part of a large breakaway.
Bernal crossed the line in the peloton to maintain his 45 second lead over Aleksandr Vlasov. Nobody else is within a minute of the 2019 Tour de France winner, with third-placed Damiano Caruso 1 minute, 12 seconds behind.
Vincenzo Nibali attacked over the top of the final climb and finished seven seconds ahead of the peloton. The two-time winner is more than four minutes behind Bernal.
A number of riders abandoned the race during the stage. Marc Soler and Alessandro de Marchi crashed in separate incidents, while Gino Mader, Kobe Goossens, Faisto Masnada and Alex Dowsett all retired due to illness and injury.
Soler tried to continue before eventually conceding. De Marchi was taken away in an ambulance.
When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy — a collection of sports cards worth about US$20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection about 40 years ago, traveling the US to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home. “He loved his paper babies,” said his widow, Nancy Newman. “He got such joy out of it,” she added. Thomas Newman, who died in January at age 73, kept the collection of
‘LION OF LIONS’: A Brazilian jujutsu master, Oliveira started the match with the most submission wins in UFC history, and ended with a record 17 finishes inside the distance Brazil’s Charles Oliveira on Saturday rallied with brutal efficiency to knock out American Michael Chandler early in the second round at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, and be crowned the new lightweight champion. “I am proving to everybody I am the lion of lions,” Oliveira said inside the cage afterwards. “I told you I was going to knock him out and I came and knocked him out.” The 31-year-old Oliveira’s next challenge would be to carve his legacy in the blue riband UFC weight class previously dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “I wanted to come here tonight and show that I
For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India’s first track-and-field Olympic medalist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form. Instead, the 23-year-old was soon sent scurrying back indoors as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world’s second-most populous nation, then surged again this year. Chopra is one of about 90 Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who have spent much of the past
Taiwan’s sports leagues are adjusting to disease prevention measures after authorities on Saturday raised the COVID-19 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 due to a surge in domestic cases. Baseball games are being played in empty ballparks for the first time this season, while basketball’s P.League+ might not finish its championship series in its inaugural season after Game 5 was suspended yesterday. The Rakuten Monkeys yesterday beat the Uni-President Lions in Tainan in a game held without fans and featuring the debut of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Felix Doubront. Two games to be hosted by the Weichuan Dragons