Vendrame holds off breakaway to claim stage win

AP, BAGNO DI ROMAGNA, Italy





Italy’s Andrea Vendrame on Thursday held off the rest of the breakaway to win the 12th stage of the Giro d’Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour, while Egan Bernal kept the leader’s pink jersey.

Vendrame, who rides for AG2R Citroen, edged out Chris Hamilton in a sprint at the end of the 212km route from Siena to Bagno di Romagna that featured four categorized climbs.

“What an incredible feeling. I can’t even speak or find the right words to describe how I feel now,” the 26-year-old Vendrame said. “After a difficult period where I had an injury, this win at the Giro is something indescribable.”

AG2R Citroen’s Andrea Vendrame of Italy celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 12th stage of the Giro d’Italia in Bagno di Romagna on Thursday. Photo: AFP

There was also a sprint for third, with Gianluca Brambilla narrowly beating George Bennett, but only after a late swerve that left Bennett throwing up a hand in frustration.

Brambilla was later relegated to fourth.

The duo finished 15 seconds behind Vendrame. All four had been part of a large breakaway.

Bernal crossed the line in the peloton to maintain his 45 second lead over Aleksandr Vlasov. Nobody else is within a minute of the 2019 Tour de France winner, with third-placed Damiano Caruso 1 minute, 12 seconds behind.

Vincenzo Nibali attacked over the top of the final climb and finished seven seconds ahead of the peloton. The two-time winner is more than four minutes behind Bernal.

A number of riders abandoned the race during the stage. Marc Soler and Alessandro de Marchi crashed in separate incidents, while Gino Mader, Kobe Goossens, Faisto Masnada and Alex Dowsett all retired due to illness and injury.

Soler tried to continue before eventually conceding. De Marchi was taken away in an ambulance.