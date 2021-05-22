Taiwan Olympic baseball games moved to Mexico

AFP, TAIPEI





A surge of COVID-19 cases has prompted officials to move an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament from Taiwan to Mexico.

For much of the pandemic Taiwan has successfully kept COVID-19 at bay, but a cluster that began with airline pilots has spread across the nation, prompting strict new social distancing measures, including a ban on foreigners arriving in the nation.

Taichung was set to host an Olympic qualifying tournament next month, but the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) on Thursday announced that it would move the tournament to Mexico.

“The decision was forced by new restrictions the local authorities imposed in Taiwan due to a surge in COVID-19 cases,” the WBSC said in a statement, specifically citing the ban on foreigners arriving.

The statement added that exact dates and venues for the Mexico tournament were still to be confirmed.

“At this point it would be a big challenge to host such an international competition,” Sports Administration International Sports Division Director Maggie Hsu said. “We would need quarantine hotels for the 200-plus people expected to come, plus our own people and volunteers. It would be a huge task at this juncture. We wouldn’t be able to host a first-class competition with the difficulties we are facing now.”

Mexico’s baseball team have already qualified for the Olympics.

Taiwan, Australia and the Netherlands have earned the right to participate in the qualifier in Mexico alongside two other teams from an Americas regional qualifier taking place later this month.

Mexico’s COVID-19 situation is far worse than in Taiwan. It has recorded 221,080 deaths and is still reporting 2,000 new cases per day.

In contrast, Taiwan has recorded just 3,139 cases and 15 deaths, but most have come in the past week.