Hsieh, Doi fall just short in nail-biting semi-final

Staff writer, with AP, PARMA, Italy





Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Japanese partner Misaki Doi yesterday exited the Emilia-Romagna Open after falling to a narrow 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 10-8 defeat to Croatia’s Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac of Slovenia in a nail-biting doubles semi-final in Parma, Italy.

Third seeds Hsieh and Doi will feel hard done by after bettering the second seeds in every match statistic bar first-serve percentage as their opponents rallied from a set down to edge a tight second set in the tiebreaker and then pip their opponents in the super tiebreak.

In the singles on Thursday, Gauff advanced to the semi-finals after beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-3.

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, right, and Misaki Doi of Japan take on Italian duo Nuria Brancaccio and Lisa Pigato in their Emilia-Romagna Open round-of-16 doubles match in Parma, Italy, on Monday. Photo: screen grab from Facebook

“In the second set I was missing a lot of balls. In the first three games I think I lost seven or eight points in a row, and then I honestly just decided to go for bigger targets and focus on hitting the ball deeper instead of trying to hit winners,” Gauff said.

Gauff was due to face Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, who beat Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-1.

Sloane Stephens also reached the semi-finals by beating Sara Errani of Italy 6-3, 6-0.

Stephens was due to face Wang Qiang, who upset Petra Martic 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 7-5.