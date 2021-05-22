Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Japanese partner Misaki Doi yesterday exited the Emilia-Romagna Open after falling to a narrow 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 10-8 defeat to Croatia’s Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac of Slovenia in a nail-biting doubles semi-final in Parma, Italy.
Third seeds Hsieh and Doi will feel hard done by after bettering the second seeds in every match statistic bar first-serve percentage as their opponents rallied from a set down to edge a tight second set in the tiebreaker and then pip their opponents in the super tiebreak.
In the singles on Thursday, Gauff advanced to the semi-finals after beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-3.
“In the second set I was missing a lot of balls. In the first three games I think I lost seven or eight points in a row, and then I honestly just decided to go for bigger targets and focus on hitting the ball deeper instead of trying to hit winners,” Gauff said.
Gauff was due to face Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, who beat Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-1.
Sloane Stephens also reached the semi-finals by beating Sara Errani of Italy 6-3, 6-0.
Stephens was due to face Wang Qiang, who upset Petra Martic 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 7-5.
When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy — a collection of sports cards worth about US$20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection about 40 years ago, traveling the US to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home. “He loved his paper babies,” said his widow, Nancy Newman. “He got such joy out of it,” she added. Thomas Newman, who died in January at age 73, kept the collection of
‘LION OF LIONS’: A Brazilian jujutsu master, Oliveira started the match with the most submission wins in UFC history, and ended with a record 17 finishes inside the distance Brazil’s Charles Oliveira on Saturday rallied with brutal efficiency to knock out American Michael Chandler early in the second round at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, and be crowned the new lightweight champion. “I am proving to everybody I am the lion of lions,” Oliveira said inside the cage afterwards. “I told you I was going to knock him out and I came and knocked him out.” The 31-year-old Oliveira’s next challenge would be to carve his legacy in the blue riband UFC weight class previously dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “I wanted to come here tonight and show that I
For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India’s first track-and-field Olympic medalist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form. Instead, the 23-year-old was soon sent scurrying back indoors as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world’s second-most populous nation, then surged again this year. Chopra is one of about 90 Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who have spent much of the past
Taiwan’s sports leagues are adjusting to disease prevention measures after authorities on Saturday raised the COVID-19 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 due to a surge in domestic cases. Baseball games are being played in empty ballparks for the first time this season, while basketball’s P.League+ might not finish its championship series in its inaugural season after Game 5 was suspended yesterday. The Rakuten Monkeys yesterday beat the Uni-President Lions in Tainan in a game held without fans and featuring the debut of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Felix Doubront. Two games to be hosted by the Weichuan Dragons